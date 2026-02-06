Editor's Review Chege was dared to repeat the utterances she made to Gachagua to his face.

Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Sabina Chege came under fire by leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, over her support for President William Ruto.

Chege was attending the burial of the mother of former MP Jamleck Kamau on Friday, February 6, when the leaders launched a scathing attack on her.

Kajiado North MP Onesmas Ngogoyo accused her of siding with Ruto, who played dirty politics by using the police to intimidate the opposition.

Ngogoyo questioned why Sabina was silent about the atrocities conducted by the government and dared her to repeat the comments she made on Gachagua to his face.

"What we ask is that those supporting the President is that you don't plan violence, don't send police officers and let us look for votes respectfully.

"Sabina, since you are telling us to support Ruto, explain to us why you do notspeak about children being killed? You keep blabbing in the media about Wamunyoro. Why don't you say things to his face?" Ngogoyo posed.

On his part, Murang'a Senator Joe Nyutu told Chege to her face that her bid to popularise Ruto in Mount Kenya would flop just as it did with the late Raila Odinga.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Senator Joe Nyutu during a political rally.



"To my sister, you said you tried to help Raila to climb the mountain but were unsuccessful. Now, Sabina, will you try to help Ruto, knowing very well he will not be able to? Join us so that we can vouch for our community and Kenya at large," Nyutu stated.

The onslaught was concluded by Meru Senator John Methu, who asked the Nominated MP to abandon Ruto as his downfall was imminent.

"I agree with you, Sabina, that there is time for everything, there is time for voting for Ruto, and there is time to vote him out, and nothing can change that," Senator Methu remarked.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui was also not spared, as Methu questioned why he made a U-turn on his perception of the Head of State.

"Lee Kinyanjui, you used to warn us against the President. In fact, when we come to Nakuru to campaign, we will not do much; we will pay your clips from 2022, " Methu declared.

However, the CS clapped back and told off the leaders for complaining about matters which happened when they themselves were in government.

"Some of the mess you are speaking of happened when you were in office. Tell me one abduction that has happened since I came into office," the CS posed.