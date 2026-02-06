Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced a scheduled power interruption affecting parts of Nairobi County on Saturday.

Kenya Power has announced a scheduled power interruption affecting parts of Nairobi County on Saturday, February 7.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, the company said the outage will affect sections of Embakasi from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include CITAM Embakasi, KSD Business Park, Emirates Business Park, Skyline Estate, Kenya Airways Pride Centre, Naivas Supermarket Embakasi, and Quickmart Supermarket Embakasi.

Cabro Kenya Limited, Kirinyaga Construction Company, the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) and adjacent customers will also be affected.

This comes weeks after a man was sentenced to ten years in prison, or an alternative fine of Ksh 5 million, for unlawfully disconnecting a customer's electricity supply in Ndhiwa, Homabay County.

According to a statement by the Kenya Power Company on Friday, December 5, Godwin Omondi Oduogi was convicted by the Ndhiwa Senior Principal Magistrate's Court for charges related to vandalism of electricity equipment and unlawful handling of power infrastructure.

Oduogi was arrested in April 2025 by Ndhiwa Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers after unlawfully disconnecting a customer's power supply.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Investigations conducted jointly by the Kenya Power team and officers from the DCI revealed that the convict was also found in possession of a transformer fuse.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, the court found sufficient evidence to convict and sentence him.

In the same statement, Kenya Power announced that another individual, David Ochieng Lang'o, was also handed a 10-year prison sentence or a fine of Ksh 5 million by the same court for vandalism-related offenses.

Lang'o was arrested in July 2025 during a joint operation conducted by Kenya Power-attached police officers and personnel from Migori Police Station.

He was found in possession of 10 jerricans containing oil believed to have been sourced from vandalized transformers.

After his plea of not guilty, the court examined the evidence and deemed it sufficient to proceed with sentencing.

In delivering the judgement, the Court emphasized that the increasing cases of vandalism and power outages in Ndhiwa Sub-County have become a recurring concern for communities and businesses.

"This ruling continues to reinforce our commitment to safeguarding power infrastructure serving our people. As Kenya Power, we thank the Judiciary and the law enforcement agencies for their continued support in ensuring that justice is served in such cases," Kenya Power's Security Services Manager, Major Geoffery Kigen (Rtd) stated.

He added that the public has a crucial role in supporting the energy sector by reporting suspicious activities.

"These convictions also bring to the fore our ask to the public that they should report any suspicious activities on electricity installations to the relevant authorities for action. When vandalism occurs, it affects our livelihoods and the safety of our communities," he said.