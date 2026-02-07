Editor's Review Motorists on the route were issued alternatives and advised to comply with the regulations in the course of the closure.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has notified motorists in Nairobi of a scheduled closure of a section of Uhuru Highway.

In an official statement issued on Friday, February 6, the agency noted that the closure would be occasioned by maintenance works scheduled during the period.





The affected stretch is between the University of Nairobi (UoN) and Westlands roundabouts.





"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of Uhuru Highway (A8 Road) between the University of Nairobi Roundabout and Westlands Roundabout will be temporarily closed," KeNHA said.





However, the closure will be effected for a few hours from late evening to dawn to ease traffic flow.





KeNHA workers on site.





KeNHA noted that the maintenance on the stretch would be carried out between 10 pm and 5 am.





"It will be closed every night from Friday, February 6, 2026 to Friday, February 13, 2026 between 10.00 pm and 5.00 am. This closure is to allow for highway maintenance works on the road section," KeNHA said.





Motorists were issued with alternatives.





Those heading towards Uhuru Highway (A8) and Chiromo Road in the Nakuru direction may access the routes via Nyerere Road, Arboretum Drive, Westlands Ring Road, or the Nairobi Expressway.





"Further, motorists intending to join Uhuru Highway (A8 Road) – Mombasa bound, can use alternative routes such as Parklands Ring Road, Ojijo Road, Kipande Road, Limuru Road, University Way and the Nairobi Expressway," KeNHA added.





The agency pleaded with motorists to comply and abide by the traffic regulations set during the planned maintenance.





"Motorists are advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan as well as cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site. Normal traffic operations on the road will be restored upon completion of the works," KeNHA said.