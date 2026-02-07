Editor's Review The police arrested a Kenyan trying to facilitate a Sudanese to travel to the UK.

Police officers have arrested a Kenyan national at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on charges of engaging in human trafficking.

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 7, the police confirmed that the suspect was trying to traffic a Sudanese national to the United Kingdom.

The suspect is accused of facilitating the Sudanese with forged documents to allow him stay in the UK.

Both the fiktim and his facilitator were apprehended and taken to the police station at JKIA.

"Officers arrested Ahmed Eltayeb, a Sudanese national travelling to the UK, who was found in possession of a forged UK residence permit. His Kenyan facilitator, Abdullahi Ali, was arrested alongside him," the statement read in part.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of an aerial view of JKIA

The police stationed at the airport also arrested a European traveller and his agent after his visa was determined to have been doctored.

"Iman Dib was arrested while en route to Amsterdam after being found with a forged Bosnia and Herzegovina visa. His facilitator, Samira Dib, was also arrested and will face charges related to human trafficking," the police wrote.

The arrests are the second this week as the police make concerted efforts to improve security at the international airport.

On Thursday, officers from the Directorate of riminal Inestigations Baking Fraud Unit arrested suspects linked to mobile money theft.

The two had flown in from ambia where they had fled to in hiding after stealing money from mobile money agents by stupefying them with unknown chemicals.

The suspects were ferried to the Capitol Hill Police station for interrogation. A manhunt has also been launched to nab their accomplices.

JKIA has been in the spotlight over its scrutiny of travellers as many suspected criminals inluding drug and gold smugglers hae passed through the airport unchecked, only to be nabbed by immigration officers in other countries.