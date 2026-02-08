Editor's Review Traders in Ruiru, Kiambu County, are counting their losses after a massive fire razed a roadside market opposite Devki Steel Mills.

Traders in Ruiru, Kiambu County, are counting their losses after a massive fire razed a roadside market opposite Devki Steel Mills.

The inferno broke out at the market on Sunday, February 8, at around 2:00 AM under unclear circumstances.

Speaking after the fire erupted, Biashara Ward MCA Kimani Nduta claimed the inferno may have been planned.

The MCA said that the traders had been issued a notice to vacate the premises to allow for the construction of a parking area and an entrance to a Huduma Centre.

“As you can see, there has been a fire incident, and this is not a matter of bad luck; it is something that was planned.

“There was a notice that had been issued to the traders here, asking them to vacate so that there could be parking space and an entrance for the Huduma Centre project,” said the MCA.

Collage photo of the aftermath of the fire incident.

Photos and videos of the aftermath seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the iron-sheet roadside market reduced to ashes.

This comes days after a gas explosion triggered a major fire in the Donholm estate in Nairobi.

The inferno, which broke out near the Total Petrol Station in Donholm opposite Triple K, caused panic as multiple explosions were heard in quick succession.

Families were forced to flee their homes amid flying debris and exploding gas cylinders.

Witnesses said the fire is suspected to have started inside a local hotel before spreading rapidly to nearby structures.

According to residents, the flames first engulfed the eatery, then spread to an adjacent clinic before reaching a gas cylinder depot located next to the premises.

Once the fire reached the gas depot, preliminary reports indicate that gas cylinders began exploding one after another, intensifying the blaze and worsening the destruction.

The explosions sent cylinders and debris flying, shattering windows of nearby buildings and damaging several vehicles parked in the area.