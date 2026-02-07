Editor's Review Some reports had indicated that a mega Gen Z meeting had been planned at Uhuru's home.

The Jubilee Party has sought to dismiss the reports of a planned political meeting at former president Uhuru Kenyatta's home in Gatundu South, Kiambu County.

Reports had suggested that Uhuru, who is the Jubilee Party leader, had organised a meeting with young Kenyans in Ichaweri.

In an official statement Saturday, February 7, Jubilee secretary general Moitalel Ole Kenta said there was no such meeting, terming the reports as misleading.

"The Jubilee Party has noted with concern the persistent circulation of misleading information across various social media platforms alleging a planned Gen-Z event at the home of our Party Leader, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H., in Ichaweri, Gatundu. The Party categorically states that no such event exists. These claims are false, unauthorised, and misleading, and do not in any way represent the position, involvement, or endorsement of the Party Leader or the Jubilee Party," said the secretary general.

The party cautioned its members and the general public against falling prey to misinformation, stating that official communication would always be conveyed through the known channels.





Uhuru's official social media pages and those of Jubilee were identified as the verified channels for official communication.

"We wish to remind all our officials, members, and the general public that any formal communication regarding the Party Leader is issued exclusively through the verified Office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya and the official Jubilee Party platforms. Any information circulating outside these channels should be treated with caution and verified accordingly," the secretary general added.

Despite dismissing any planned meeting with the youth, the party restated its readiness and commitment to engage the young people to inform the country's political direction.

This came weeks after Uhuru's handlers refuted claims that the former head of state had convened a meeting with DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua and Mt. Kenya leaders.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 29, his office expressed concern over what it described as deliberate misinformation aimed at the former President.

Uhuru's office clarified that only designated official channels were authorised to communicate on behalf of the retired President, cautioning the public against relying on unverified online posts.

It further urged Kenyans to be vigilant when consuming and sharing political content online, underscoring the importance of protecting the integrity of the Office of the 4th President.

The former president, who retired in 2022, is back on the political scene, this time pushing for a Fred Matiang'i presidency via the Jubilee Party.