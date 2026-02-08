Editor's Review The US Embassy has issued an advisory to Ugandans applying for business and tourist visas, warning them against paying visa bond fees before interviews.

The United States Embassy has issued an advisory to Ugandan nationals applying for U.S. business and tourist visas, warning them against paying visa bond fees before attending their consular interviews.

In a notice on Sunday, February 8, applicants seeking B1/B2 visas were cautioned that bond payments should not be made in advance under any circumstances.

The embassy clarified that only a consular officer is authorized to determine whether an applicant is required to pay a bond and that such instructions are issued strictly after the visa interview.

"Do not pay your bond in advance. A consular officer will provide instructions on how to pay your bond after your interview, if you are eligible," the embassy stated.

As earlier reported, Ugandans, Tanzanians and nationals from more than 40 countries are required to post a visa bond of up to $15,000 (about Ksh1.9 million) before being issued a United States tourist or business visa.

According to the US Department of State, the new requirement, which targets applicants for B1/B2 visas from countries deemed high-risk for overstays and immigration violations, was rolled out in phases between August 2025 and January 2026.

The US Department of State confirmed that nationals from the affected countries will only be granted a visa after posting a bond whose value will be set at the time of their interview.

"Any citizen or national traveling on a passport issued by one of these countries, who is found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa, must post a bond for $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000," the statement read.

The department further explained that the bond amount will be decided during the visa interview and that applicants must complete a special immigration bond form and make payment through an official government platform.

"The amount is determined at the time of the visa interview. The applicant must also submit a Department of Homeland Security Form I-352. Applicants must agree to the terms of the bond through the Department of the Treasury’s online payment platform Pay.gov. This requirement applies regardless of place of application," the statement added.

Applicants were also warned not to attempt to post the bond unless instructed to do so by a US consular officer and not to use third-party websites.

"Applicants should submit Form I-352 to post a bond only after a consular officer directs them to do so. Applicants will receive a direct link to pay through Pay.gov. They must not use any third-party website for posting the bond. The U.S. Government is not responsible for any money paid outside of its systems," the statement continued.

The department stressed that paying the bond does not guarantee that a visa will be issued and that any money paid prematurely will not be refunded.

"A bond does not guarantee visa issuance. If someone pays fees without a consular officer’s direction, the fees will not be returned," the statement further read.

Countries affected by the new visa bond requirement include Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Gabon, and The Gambia.

Others are Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kyrgyzstan, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.