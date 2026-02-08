Editor's Review Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka has promised major reforms in taxation and education if elected president in the 2027 general election.

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka has promised major reforms in taxation and education if elected president in the 2027 general election.

In a post on Sunday, February 8, Kalonzo vowed to abolish the housing levy once he gets into office.

The former vice president also promised to tackle what he described as over-taxation that has burdened Kenyans for years.

“We will abolish the housing levy and end the era of over taxation that has strangled Kenyan workers.

“We will restore dignity to the Kenyan pay slip, ensuring that hard work builds futures, not just government coffers,” said Kalonzo.

File image of Kalonzo Musyoka during a town hall meeting with Kenyans living in the United States.

The Azimio leader also mentioned that he will carry out reforms within the education sector.

Kalonzo said he will rebuild the education system to the world-class standards he and President Kibaki once championed.

“We will rebuild our education system to the world-class standard that President Kibaki and I once championed, a system that prepares Kenyans to compete globally, not just survive locally,” Kalonzo added.

However, Kalonzo emphasized that meaningful reform cannot happen without removing the current government from office.

The former vice president further claimed that opposition leaders are frequently targeted by the state because President William Ruto’s administration fears their agenda.

“The current regime attacks us daily because they sense what we already know: change is coming, and it is inevitable. They claim we lack an agenda. The truth? They fear our agenda,” Kalonzo added.

The Wiper party leader’s remarks come after he held a town hall meeting with Kenyans living in Baltimore, USA.

Kalonzo touched down in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, February 4 evening and was received warmly by Kenyans.

In a statement after landing in Washington, Kalonzo said he would attend the 74th National Prayer Breakfast.

The Azimio leader also said he will be holding engagements with the Kenyan community living in the US and other stakeholders.

“Touchdown, Washington, D.C. Grateful to Albina, Shanice, and Enrique for the warm welcome at Dulles International Airport. Looking forward to the 74th National Prayer Breakfast and fruitful engagements with our diaspora community and beyond,” said Kalonzo.