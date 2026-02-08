Editor's Review The Office of the Attorney General has unveiled a newly established VVIP Marriage Lounge ahead of Valentine’s Day season.

In a statement, the office announced that the VVIP Lounge was put into use on Saturday, February 8, during a civil marriage ceremony hosted within the new facility.

According to the statement, the lounge was created to offer a calm, respectful, and welcoming setting for couples.

"Earlier today, the Office of the Attorney General hosted a civil marriage ceremony at the newly established VVIP Lounge. The facility, set up ahead of the Valentine’s season, is designed to provide a dignified, serene, and welcoming environment for the solemnization of civil unions," the statement read.

The successful hosting of the ceremony was described as a milestone in improving how services are delivered to the public

"The successful hosting of the ceremony marks a significant step in enhancing the quality of service delivery at the Office, while creating a more personalized and respectful experience for couples choosing to formalize their unions through civil marriage," the statement added.

The Attorney General’s Office further explained that the establishment of the VVIP Lounge aligns with its long-term commitment to improving public service spaces.

"The establishment of the VVIP Lounge reflects the Office’s broader commitment to continuous improvement, citizen-centered services, and the creation of spaces that uphold the dignity and importance of key life milestones.

"As Valentine’s Day approaches, the new facility adds a meaningful touch to celebrations of love, commitment, and partnership," the statement further read.

This comes over a year after the office announced the launch of premium marriage services at a higher fee.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor disclosed that her office has launched a VIP Marriage Room in Nairobi, which offers upscale and expedited marriage services for couples seeking an elegant wedding experience.

Oduor revealed that couples can now enjoy garden weddings officiated by the Office of the Attorney General at a prescribed fee.

"We are excited to announce the launch of a VIP Marriage Room, Nairobi, which offers an upscale, expedited marriage service for couples seeking an elegant and efficient wedding experience.

"Couples can now enjoy garden weddings officiated by the Office of the Attorney General at a prescribed fee. Couples can select and procure a beautiful, serene outdoor setting for their special day, ensuring a memorable experience while securing compliance with all legal requirements for marriage registration," she remarked.

Oduor noted that the services will include premium features, including a private and well-appointed room designed for personalized ceremonies.

Similarly, it will include an option for couples to decorate the room according to their preferences, allowing for a customized touch to their celebration.

"The VIP Marriage Room underscores our commitment to ensuring that all couples have the latitude to create meaningful memories of their wedding day while receiving professional and prompt service," she added.