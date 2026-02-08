Editor's Review An unsuspecting member of the public hundreds of thousands for fake KDF job.

A police recruit is in custody after being arrested in connection with a fake job fraud that saw a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) hopeful losing hundreds of thousands of shillings.

In a statement on Sunday, February 8, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced the arrest of Kipkoech Isaac, who is accused of running a fake KDF recruitment scam.

According to the detectives, Kipkoech, who had joined the police service and was at the National Police College, Embakasi A campus, tricked the victim into believing that he would help him secure a slot in the country's armed forces.

The unsuspecting victim cooperated with Kipkoech and parted with a huge part of the required amount.

He paid Ksh687,000, after which Kipkoech disappeared.

"Detectives from Kayole Police Station have arrested a Police Recruit Constable accused of running a slick con that fleeced a member of the public of Sh687,000, all under the guise of securing an employment letter from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). On November 12, 2025, the suspect, Kipkoech Isaac, spun a tantalising tale for his victim, promising an official KDF employment letter in exchange for Ksh700,000," read the DCI's statement.

Kipkoech Isaac was arrested for defrauding a man of Ksh687,000 in the promise of a KDF job.

The victim reported the matter formally, prompting action by the detectives.

Kipkoech was later trailed at the police college, with the officers booking him into the Kayole Police Station ahead of further police action.

"Following this, detectives launched a manhunt for the suspect, trailing him to the National Police College, Embakasi A campus, and subsequently arresting him. Now cooling his heels in custody, Kipkoech is undergoing processing as he awaits arraignment," the DCI added.

This came months after DCI officers arrested a man accused of defrauding job seekers of Ksh2.5 million through a fake police recruitment scheme.

The suspect, identified as Benedict Odeng’ero Wekesa, was taken into custody after three victims reported being conned with promises of guaranteed entry into the police service.

Investigators said Wekesa used forged recruitment letters to convince the victims to hand over large sums of money, assuring them their slots in the service were secured.

By the time the victims realised they had been duped, a total of Ksh2.5 million had been lost, and their hopes of joining the police were dashed.

Acting on the complaints, detectives tracked Wekesa to the Sagret Hotel in Kilimani, where they ambushed and arrested him.

During the operation, officers recovered 20 additional fake recruitment letters, exposing what appears to be a well-organised fraud network.

However, Wekesa’s accomplice managed to flee the scene after sensing danger, escaping before police could apprehend him.