Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has revealed that he did not attend the Linda Mwananchi tour in Busia on Sunday because he believes the faction is supporting President William Ruto.

Speaking on Monday, February 9, Salasya alleged that the Linda Mwanachi faction has been brought to confuse Kenyans ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Many people have been asking me why I did not join the rally in Busia. I want to tell them that both factions in ODM are playing for one person, that is, William Ruto,” Salasya claimed.

The DAP-K MP claimed that the movement will collapse within a few months, after which the MPs in the faction will regroup and form a new political movement.

“This is a trap that has been set to catch people who are genuinely for Kenyans. They want to keep Kenyans busy, and after some months, that movement will collapse, and they will come up with something else,” Salasya added.

The Mumias East lawmaker’s sentiments come after a section of ODM leaders led by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and his Nairobi counterpart Edwin Sifuna held a rally in Busia County on Sunday.

The rally was also attended by Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Anthony Kibagendi.

Speaking during the rally, Sifuna declared that they will not allow the ODM party to be ceded for political convenience.

“We will not be intimidated by anyone. Honorable Raila Odinga did not raise people who are afraid. Raila used to tell us every day to safeguard the interests of the citizens,” Sifuna said.

The leaders also threatened to stage nationwide protests against the current government over the mismanagement of critical sectors.