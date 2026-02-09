Editor's Review The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of 21-year-old student Sheryl Adhiambo in Huruma.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of 21-year-old student Sheryl Adhiambo in Huruma, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Monday, February 9, IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Wanjiku said the authority has deployed a Rapid Response Team to commence investigations into the circumstances surrounding the shooting of the KMTC student.

Wanjiku noted that the investigators are gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and analyzing samples and exhibits to establish what transpired.

The IPOA Vice Chairperson said the findings from the investigation will inform recommendations to relevant authorities.

“Investigations are currently underway, with IPOA investigators actively gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and analysing available samples and exhibits to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting, with a view to informing subsequent recommendations to relevant agencies,” IPOA stated.

Wanjiku further extended condolences to Adhiambo’s family and called for calm from members of the public as investigations continue.

“IPOA extends its condolences to the family of Ms. Sheril Adhiambo, calls for calm, and assures the public and the bereaved family of its commitment to conducting independent, impartial, and thorough investigations to establish culpability and ensure accountability,” the IPOA Vice Chairperson added.

Adhiambo was fatally shot on Saturday, February 7, evening in Huruma while helping her mother at a fish stall.

The 21-year-old’s death triggered protests, with residents currently clashing with police in running battles in Huruma.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement on Sunday evening outlined the sequence of events that led to the shooting of the student.

According to the NPS, the chain of events began on the morning of Saturday, February 7, when a member of the public reported an alleged robbery, leading to police action and multiple arrests later in the day.

The police explained that tensions escalated during the second arrest when one suspect allegedly incited nearby youths.

"During this second arrest, one of the suspects raised an alarm and incited other youths nearby, who responded by throwing stones and other projectiles at the police in an attempt to obstruct the officers from executing their duties. The officers were forced to fire warning shots into the air," the statement added.

The service said that shortly after the confrontation, they received information indicating that a member of the public had been fatally injured.

"A short while later, information was received indicating that a member of the public had been fatally injured during the confrontation," the statement continued.

NPS stated that formal procedures to document the incident and establish accountability are ongoing.