Editor's Review The National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) has been formally established as gazetted by the Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

The National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) has been formally established as gazetted by the Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

According to the gazette notice, the unit is designed to provide support to national government administrative officers across all levels of governance.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 10(1)(r) of the National Police Service Act, the Inspector-General of the National Police Service makes the following Service Standing Orders - The National Police Service Standing (Amendment) Orders, 2025. These Standing Orders may be cited as the National Police Service Standing (Amendment) Orders, 2025.

"The National Police Service Standing Orders are amended by inserting the following new Chapter immediately after paragraph 7(3) of Chapter 3: Chapter 3A - The National Government Administration Police Unit. Pursuant to Section 10(h) of the Act, the Inspector-General establishes the National Government Administration Police Unit," the notice read.

According to the notice, NGAPU's functions are broad, encompassing support to national government administrative officers in carrying out their lawful duties, provision of protective security, and enforcement of national policies, laws, and regulations.

It is also tasked with providing security during lawful operations, public functions, and community gatherings, often in collaboration with other security agencies.

First-response duties include apprehending offenders and preserving exhibits, while the unit also supports conflict management, peacebuilding initiatives, and coordinated operational responses with other law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, NGAPU officers are expected to carry out any lawful orders directed by the Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service.

File image of Douglas Kanja

In terms of leadership, the Commandant of the Unit reports directly to the Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service and is responsible for advising on and taking necessary action in matters requiring police assistance for national government officers and agencies.

The regional, county, sub-county, and ward or division units operate under their respective commanders, each responsible for the supervision and efficiency of the unit’s functions within their jurisdiction.

NGAPU officers are required to provide prompt assistance to national government administrative officers for coordination of lawful national activities without undue delay.

Operations conducted by the unit are to be recorded in the Occurrence Book, with exhibits handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of the relevant police station.

In addition, police stations are mandated to provide assistance to unit officers promptly whenever required.

Discipline within the unit follows the National Police Service guidelines, adhering to constitutional provisions.

Uniforms, equipment, and career progression are aligned with existing regulations, while records and reporting obligations are strictly defined to ensure accountability.

Further, each officer is entitled to applicable allowances determined by the National Police Service Commission.

The Commandant must also submit standing operating procedures for approval by the Inspector-General before implementation.

Speaking during the launch of the unit in Kwale County, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen explained that the unit was formed following recommendations made by the taskforce that was led by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

The Ministry added that the new unit was formed to help streamline collaboration between NPS and National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO) officers such as chiefs.

"NGAPU, a new formation under the Administration Police Service will play a critical role in bridging policing gaps, particularly in rural areas, where community policing is key to enhancing security, building public trust, and fostering national peace," read the statement in part.

Murkomen acknowledged that NGAO officials had previously faced a myriad of challenges when enforcing government policies.

He expressed that some officials such as chiefs had been attacked while undertaking various government programmes in rural areas.

"The main role of this unit is to support government agencies in enforcing their administrative functions, especially in conflict management and peacebuilding.

"The unit will be useful when NGAO officials are settling land disputes, managing intercommunal conflict and in fighting alcohol and substance abuse," he stated.