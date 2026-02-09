Editor's Review Kalonzo accused Ruto of mocking Raila Odinga and the people of Luo Nyanza.

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka launched a bare-knuckled attack at President William Ruto over his endless insults to the United Opposition, deeming them 'stupid'.

Speaking to Kenyans in the United States on Sunday, February 8, Kalonzo stated that at least he and Democracy for the Citizens party leader Rigathi Gachagua did not kill children.

He also responded to the slur by President Ruto, who claimed that he did not have any track record despite being a leader for two decades.

"He keeps saying that Rigathi and I are stupid, which is true because we cannot kill children. Our track record is that we stopped you from killing more children than you already have," he stated.

Kalonzo lashed out at the Head of State over his sentiments on the new Aimio la Umoja - One Kenya leadership.

PHOTO | COURTESY Kalonzo addressing Kenyans during a hurh serie in Maryland, USA.



He reckoned that Ruto had made a mockery of former Premier Raila Odinga by saying Aimio was dead, and that he would beat them again in 2027.

"Ruto keeps claiming that Aimio is dead and even says that he beat us early in 2022. I think he forgets that he is trying to court Luo Nyanza for their support, yet he keeps on making fun of Baba," Kalonzo remarked.

The WPF intimated the events that led to him taking over from Odinga as the new Azimio Party leader.

"I have supported Raila for 15 years, but he died. We saw it fit as Azimio leaders to meet and eulogise him, and it was during that meeting that a decision was reached that I become the party leader," he explained."

Kalonzo urged Kenyans in the diaspora to come out in numbers to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

The announcement of the changes in the coalition party was met with opposition from ODM, which claimed that the seat should have been left for the Orange Party.

In addition, Kalonzo questioned why the changes had not been printed in the Kenya Gazette by the government printer.