Editor's Review The Council of Governors (CoG) has announced the suspension of engagements with the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) and the limitation of engagements with the Senate County Public Investment Committee.

The Council of Governors (CoG) has announced the suspension of engagements with the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) and the limitation of engagements with the Senate County Public Investment Committee.

In a press release on Monday, February 9, the CoG said appearances before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee have increasingly been marked by alleged extortion, intimidation, and humiliation.

"The Council of Governors notes with great concern the continuous and escalating extortion, political witch-hunt, harassment, intimidation and humiliation of Excellency Governors by certain Senators when they appear before the County Public Accounts Committee," the statement read.

As a result, the council said governors will no longer appear before CPAC until the matter is resolved through formal talks between the two institutions.

"To this effect, the Council has resolved that Governors will not appear before the CPAC committee until these concerns are addressed through a structured engagement between the leadership of the Senate and the Council of Governors," the statement added.

File image of Council of Governors Vice Chairperson Muthomi Njuki

Separately, the CoG took issue with repeated summons by the Senate County Public Investment Committee, saying governors are often required to appear multiple times within the same audit cycle to discuss similar investment-related issues.

To address this, the governors resolved to limit their appearances before the investment committee to a single session per audit cycle.

"We note with concern that Governors are required to appear several times before this committee to discuss investment issues, including various funds in the Counties, municipalities, and Individual hospitals.

"In this regard, Governors have therefore resolved that they will only appear once for every audit cycle," the statement further read.

This comes months after President William Ruto accused senators of turning oversight proceedings into a marketplace.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza-ODM Parliamentary Group meeting on Monday, August 18, 2025, he alleged that governors seeking to defend themselves often had to pay bribes

Ruto referred to instances of Ksh150 million being demanded during Senate sessions where governors appeared for grilling or impeachment.

"I am a consumer of raw intelligence every day. In the Senate, when a governor appears for grilling or impeachment, the chambers are nicknamed soko huru. Where does one even get Ksh150 million? Isn’t that money meant for counties?" he stated.