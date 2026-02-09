Editor's Review Mwaura explained that two issues of the NADCO Report demanded a referrendum.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has reassured Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga over the implementation of the NACO report.

In a press statement on Monday, February 9, Mwaura affirmed that President Ruto was keen on the full implementation of the recommendations in the report.

He noted that an implementation Committee had been set up to fast-track the process and told off naysayers doubting its progress.

"The whole issue of NADCO is critical to us, and those people saying that we are not keen on implementing it are misguided," he stated.

Mwaura further explained that the state had developed templates for each of the State Departments on their mandate to realise the recommendations made in the report.

PHOTO | COURTESY Government Spokesperson during a press address on Monday, February 9, 2026.



The Spokesperson intimated that the government had also taken a legal approach to handle the concerns raised.

"We have taken the legislative angle whereby 16 bills are already at various stages in Parliament at the Senate and National Assembly," he stated.

Mwaura added that two of the 10 issues in the NADCO report required a referendum and as such, the government needed a second opinion befire implementating them.

The creation of the position of Prime Minister and the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

"We need to be guided by Chapter 16 of the Constitution, Articles 265 and 266, because it affects the structure of the Executive and how the Parliament functions," he stated.

He castigated those pushing for the implementation without considering all factors, terming them selfish and advancing personal needs.

In an earlier statement, Odinga had raised concerns about the implementation of the 10-point agenda, which was central in the handshake deal between former Premier Raila Odinga and President William Ruto.

She reckoned that the realisation of the recommendations in the report was critical, even as a review of the broad-based government deal approaches in March.