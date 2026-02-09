Editor's Review Nuno issued the order amid the emergence of a machete gang.

Coast Police Boss Ali Nuno has faced sharp criticism over his shoot-to-kill order targeted towards a youth gang causing havoc in Mombasa.

Nuno had called on officers not to hesitate to use their firearms when dealing with the machete-wielding gang that terrorises locals.

The police boss's order has been met with castigation amid a spike in extrajudicial killings of suspects at the hands of police officers.

Residents in Mombasa County have warned that the directive could result in the reckless killing of youths in the region.

"The police know the circumstances under which they are required to use their firearm in accordance with the Fourth Standing Order, " one local stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file photo of Coast Police Commander Ali Nuno



On their part, a group of mothers instead turned to their sons, warning them against engaging in criminal activities in order to avert situations where law enforcement would have to use excessive force against them.

"Let us take extra caution and educate our children on the outcome of engaging in criminal activities because it is our responsibility as their parents," a parent stated.

Nyumba Kumi leaders also called upon the youths affiliated to the gang to surrender the weapons to police officers and turn away from their life in crime.

Nuno's clip, where he warned families of criminals in Mombasa that they would dig many graves, also attracted support from some Kenyans, who described him as a no-nonsense police officer.

Residents of Nairobi and other jurisdictions where the police boss served lauded the officer for eradicating criminal gangs despite his controversial approach.

"Ali Nuno is not a man who misses on his words. He's a former Kayole OCPD and now serving as Coast Regional Commander. He has a history of customising his own police to contain armed criminals. Interesting because even as the boss, he's always doing ground work," Chris Sambu wrote.

Nonetheless, some Kenyans believe that the gangs can be dealt with without the use of force as long as the community works hand in hand with the security agencies.