Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of 10 counties, including Nairobi and Nyeri, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting parts of 10 counties on Tuesday, February 10.

In a notice on Monday, February 9, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

Kenya Power said the outages will take place between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in all the listed areas.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect parts of Karen and parts of Langata.

The areas listed are Muiri Road, CITAM, Njumba Moja Road, Bomas of Kenya, Forest Edge Road, Langata Substation, Mukoyet East and Mukoyet West.

STED MAK, Mukinduri Road, Mukinduri Crescent, Muiri Close, Murishu Road, Forest Edge Grove, Amara Ridge and all adjacent customers will also be affected.

In West Pokot County, power will be interrupted in Murkwijit and Tartar.

The affected areas are Murkwijit, Lutheran, Super Form, Kwa Chief, Tartar, Keringet, Cheptuya, Adurkoit, Kamorrow and adjacent customers.

In Kakamega County, outages will affect Kaburengu and Namulungu.

Areas listed under Kaburengu are Kaburengu, Chimoi, Manda, Luandeti, Chekalini, Bishop Njenga Girls and adjacent customers.

In Namulungu, the affected areas are Mirere, Namulungu, Kholera, Namalenge, Namanga and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County, the interruption will affect Ogembo and Ikoba. The listed areas are part of Ogembo Town, Nyabisiongororo, Egetuki, Nyaburumbasi, Ikoba and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Migori County, power will be off in Kokuro and Gamba.

The affected areas are Kokuro Market, Kokuro Secondary School, Nyatambe, Gamba, Side by Side, Odongo Aero, Oboya and adjacent customers.

In Homa Bay County, power will be off in Malela, Odongo, Nyatoto.

Affected areas are Koduogo, Kodiera, Malela, Kipasi, Ogongo, Koguta Junction God Jope, Nyatoto, Nyabera and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, outages will affect Wahundura and Gakindu. The areas listed are Maganjo, Gakindu, Tambaya, Kaheti, Mbari ya Ngai, Kiawamururu, Ningaini, Ndiani, Githagara, Wahundura High School, Kibithe Village and adjacent customers.

In Kirinyaga County, the interruption will affect Kutus Town and Ahiti Ndomba.

The areas listed are part of Kutus Town, Kabatiro Village, Ahiti Ndomba Institute, Kithiriti Village, Karii Market, Kangai Mke, Ndaba Primary School and adjacent customers.

In Kiambu County, power will be interrupted in Wangige and Gathiga. The affected areas are Njonjo Farm, Wangige Hospital, Wangige, Kibiku, Gathiga Market, Otani Residence, Kessel Homes and adjacent customers.

In Kwale County, two separate outages are scheduled.

The first will affect Mshiu, Lunga Lunga and Horohoro, covering Mshiu, Mwangwei, Majoreni, Mrima, Lungalunga, Vanga, Horohoro, Mwangulu and adjacent customers.

The second will affect Msambweni and Sawa Sawa Beach, covering Vingujini, Sawa Sawa Beach, Msambweni Referral Hospital, Msambweni Beach House, KMTC Msambweni and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, the outage will affect Spaki and Swalenguru Road.

The areas listed are Total Energies Spaki, Afyafirst Medical Centre, Al Hudaa Mosque, Hawa Butchery, Timber Cyber, Toronto Spare Parts, No Lads Engineering, Eclipse Auto Spares, Dock Workers Union, parts of Swalenguru Road, parts of Baringo Street, Luhar Wadha Street and adjacent customers.