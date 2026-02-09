Editor's Review Chezagame General Manager Kelvin Mwando said the company is entering the Kenyan market with a clear mission to transform how players interact with betting platforms.

Kenya’s betting landscape is set for a major shake-up following the launch of Chezagame, a new betting platform that is already attracting attention for its innovative technology, flexible betting features, and customer-focused rewards.

Speaking during the platform’s rollout, Chezagame General Manager Kelvin Mwando said the company is entering the Kenyan market with a clear mission to transform how players interact with betting platforms.

“Chezagame has come to revolutionize the Kenyan betting industry with technology that has never been seen before in the market,” said Mwando. “We are giving players more control, more flexibility, and smarter tools that actually enhance the betting experience.”

One of Chezagame’s standout offerings is its advanced betting features, designed to give players more freedom and higher winning potential. The platform introduces Bet Builder, which allows users to create custom slips by combining multiple markets from the same match, including match results, total goals, and specific player events.

Players can also take advantage of Cash Out and Partial Cash Out, enabling them to secure profits or minimize losses before a match ends. Another flexible option, Lainisha, lets users merge multiple selections from a single match into one slip, opening up more strategic betting opportunities.

ChezaGame



Chezagame also brings excitement through its Bet Maker, a unique random selection tool that allows users to spin and instantly generate bet slips based on preferred odds and number of selections. Meanwhile, the popular 1UP/2UP Early Payout feature ensures bets are settled as wins if a supported team goes ahead by a specific margin, regardless of the final result.

According to Chezagame Head of Operations Brian Ukaya, the platform is designed to make betting more enjoyable and rewarding for everyone.

“Our goal is to make the betting experience exciting and accessible to everyone,” said Ukaya. “There are plenty of gifts, rewards, and bonuses waiting for users who join Chezagame and stay active on the platform.”

On the promotions front, Chezagame offers Multiboost, which increases accumulator winnings by up to 350% depending on the number of selections. The platform also runs an automatic Loyalty Programme, where every qualifying bet earns points that can be redeemed for cash, free bets, or casino bonuses.

Aviator players are not left out, with Aviator Cashback rewarding loyalty points on every real-money bet — win or lose. Additionally, FlexyCUT ensures players can still receive payouts even if one or more games in a multi-bet fail.

Chezagame has also invested heavily in user convenience, offering a fully-featured mobile app for both Android and iOS, complete with push notifications for jackpots and live match updates. Kenyan users benefit from M-Pesa fee refunds on qualifying deposits, with fees refunded directly to the betting wallet. The Bet Sharing feature further allows players to generate booking codes and share their exact bet selections with friends.

With its bold promises, cutting-edge technology, and player-centric approach, Chezagame is positioning itself as a serious new contender in Kenya’s competitive betting market, and many punters are already calling it a game-changer.