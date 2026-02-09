Editor's Review Governor Susan Kihika has hit back at Rigathi Gachagua following his claims linking her husband to alleged police interference in Nakuru County.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has hit back at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following his claims linking her husband, Sam Mburu, to alleged police interference in Nakuru County.

The exchange escalated after Gachagua blamed the Nakuru County police command, alleging it was under the influence of the governor’s spouse, prompting Kihika to issue a rejoinder dismissing the claims.

In a statement on Monday, February 9, Gachagua said that during a conversation with the Inspector General of Police, he was given assurances that the National Police Service would remain neutral and uphold constitutional freedoms of movement and assembly.

"Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, when we called on you on Friday 30th January 2026 with other National leaders before your two deputies and other senior officers you gave us several commitments.

"Among them was a clarification that the National Police Service is apolitical and would not meddle in politics. You went ahead to give us an assurance that the service will respect the constitutional provisions that guarantees freedom of movement and assembly," he said.

Gachagua went on to state that the Inspector General said that police officers under his command would not interfere with public meetings or block leaders from engaging with citizens.

"You gave a categorical undertaking that under your command, the police will never disrupt public meetings or stop leaders from engaging members of the public. We doubted your assurances but nevertheless gave you the benefit of doubt while knowing very well you have surrendered the command of the National Police Service to politicians, political operatives and goons," he added.

Gachagua further claimed that he had warned the Inspector General that the Nakuru County police command was under the control of Kihika’s husband.

"I specifically alerted you that the Police Command in Nakuru County was in the hands of Sam Mburu, the spouse to the County Governor, Susan Kihika," he further said.

Gachagua also alleged that police officers mounted a roadblock using multiple vehicles in Naivasha, harassed members of the public for over an hour, and only withdrew after residents confronted them.

"The police in four land cruisers under the command of Naivasha OCPD Sigei Wilson had officers masking their faces and harassed members of the public for over one hour and withdrew after hundreds of agitated members of the public arrived at the scene and demanded the roadblock be removed to allow my entourage access Nakuru county," he stated.

In response, Kihika dismissed Gachagua’s claims as irrational and accused him of being obsessed with her husband.

She went on to allege that Gachagua's attacks on Mburu stem from failed attempts at coercion and extortion.

"Whom the gods want to destroy, they first make mad! Gachagua you are losing it! My spouse clearly lives rent free in your head, is it because he refused to be blackmailed and extorted by you for a ‘protection fee’ like you do other Mulima business men?" she asked.

File image of a police roadblock in Naivasha

Kihika further alleged that Gachagua had previously sought business dealings with her husband and only turned hostile after those advances were rejected.

"Didn’t you have him do business with your son? Didn’t you call him to partner with you for importation of sugar and he declined that you now want to come here and act brand new? Let me stop there but know you can’t intimidate us and there is a lot more where that came from," she said.

Kihika also accused Gachagua of using his recent visit to Naivasha to hurl insults rather than articulate any policy agenda.

"What are you so afraid of that you seem to be chasing your shadow? You came to Kinamba, Naivasha yesterday and 90% of your speech was insulting my spouse and I you didn’t even give a single agenda on what you would do for the country should you ever be elected, though we all know you can’t even run due to that small issue of impeachment," she added.

Kihika concluded by stating that while Gachagua is free to visit Nakuru, she would not tolerate incitement and disrespectful conduct.

"For the avoidance of doubt let me repeat what I said about your visit to Nakuru, you like any other person are welcome to come to Nakuru anytime. However, your hobby of incitement and bad manners should be checked at the county’s entrance. We are a cosmopolitan County and don’t entertain small minded tribal bigots," she concluded.

Mid-last year, Gachagua also claimed that Mburu is controlling police officers in Nakuru County.

Speaking on Sunday, July 20, 2025, during a church service in Boston, US, Gachagua alleged that police officers in Nakuru informed him that Mburu was issuing instructions to them.

"I have talked to the police in Nakuru, and they are crying. They are saying the husband of Governor Susan Kihika, called Sam Mburu, is the one who is giving instructions to police," he claimed.

Gachagua went on to claim that Mburu declared himself the person in charge of national government operations in Nakuru County.

He also alleged that Kihika’s husband bragged to the police in Nakuru about his close relationship with President William Ruto and their shared business interests.

The former DP further claimed that Mburu threatened to transfer any police officer who disobeys his instructions.

According to Gachagua, the officers who tear-gassed his team in Subukia had informed Nyandarua Senator John Methu in advance that they would only pretend to lob tear gas canisters at them.

"The police went there, and they were so shaken, yet they knew it was illegal to stop the meeting. They told Methu that they were at work and would pretend to throw a few tear gas cannisters in different directions," he added.

As such, Gachagua asked Nakuru locals to punish Mburu by making Kihika serve for only a term.

"I have told the people of Nakuru what Mburu is doing using Ruto’s name, to punish him, his wife, Susan Kihika, should be a one-term governor," he further said.