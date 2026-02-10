Editor's Review KeNHA has issued a notice directing roadside traders operating along sections of the Thika Superhighway to vacate the road reserve.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a notice directing roadside traders operating along sections of the Thika Superhighway to vacate the road reserve.

According to a notice issued on Monday, January 9, the directive targets traders at Roysambu in both directions and Githurai on the Nairobi-bound side.

KeNHA instructed all traders operating within the affected sections to remove their wares from the road reserve within seven days from the date of the notice.

"Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify all roadside traders along the Thika Superhighway at the Roysambu (Both directions) and Githurai (Nairobi direction) sections to clear their wares from the road reserve within seven (7) days of this notice," the notice read.

KeNHA stated that the clearance is intended to create space for the construction of bus bays to improve public transport and ease congestion.

"This is to pave the way for the construction of designated bus bays, aimed at ensuring safe and orderly passenger pick-up and drop-off, as well as reducing traffic congestion along the affected sections," the notice added.

KeNHA added that the planned construction is part of its wider road safety program aimed at reducing accidents and ensuring smooth traffic flow along the highway.

"The project is part of KeNHA's ongoing road safety improvement initiatives that seek to reduce accidents and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the Highway," the notice concluded.

This comes a week after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) issued a 30-day notice to owners of buildings and structures located near airports to install obstacle lights.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 3, KCAA said all developments within the vicinity of airports are required to install Class B medium-intensity aeronautical obstacle lights to enhance aviation safety.

The authority noted that the lights must be fitted at the tip of aerial masts or at the four upper extremities of buildings, in line with regulation 72 of the Civil Aviation (Aerodromes) Regulations, 2013.

KCAA warned building owners that failure to comply with the directive shall attract enforcement action by the authority.

"All owners, lessors, and lessees of affected developments are hereby given thirty (30) days’ notice from the date of this publication to install the prescribed Class B medium-intensity obstacle lights. Failure to comply shall attract enforcement action by the Authority in accordance with the law," KCAA stated.

The authority said the directive applies to developments within a 15-kilometre radius of all international and domestic aerodromes across the country.

Areas surrounding Wilson Airport affected by the directive include Nairobi West, Madaraka, South B, South C, Nairobi Dam, Ngumo, Highview, Magiwa, Golf Course, Lang’ata, Karen, and Southlands.

Others are Otiende, Ngei 1 and 2, Onyonka, Masai, Uhuru Gardens, Jonathan Ngeno, Deliverance, Dam Estate, Ngong Road, Kibera, Highrise, Ongata Rongai and Kabete.

KCAA also said that no construction, erection, or alteration of buildings is permitted within a 15-kilometre radius of any aerodrome without prior written approval.

"Applications for authorisation shall be submitted to the Authority for review and approval of the acceptable height prior to commencement of any construction," KCAA added.