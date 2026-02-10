Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two relatives in connection with beating their 19-year-old nephew to death.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two relatives in connection with beating their 19-year-old nephew, Kevin Kipkorir, to death.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 10, the DCI reported that the two suspects, an uncle and an aunt of the deceased, committed the incident on February 2 in Kiplombe, Turbo Sub-County.

“Detectives from DCI Turbo have apprehended an uncle and aunt accused of jointly inflicting fatal punishment on their 19-year-old nephew, Kevin Kipkorir Meli, in a harrowing incident that unfolded on February 2, 2026, in Kiplombe Location, Turbo Sub-County,” DCI stated.

According to the DCI, police officers from Baharini Police Station received a distress call of a person who had been brutally beaten to death.

The officers who responded to the incident discovered Kevin's body lying beneath an avocado tree within his uncle’s compound.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers documented the crime scene and noted that the victim’s body bore multiple injuries on his head, back, legs, and hands, with a blood clot in his nose.

The deceased’s body was subsequently transported to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Preliminary investigations by DCI detectives revealed that the 19-year-old was suspected of stealing and selling dry maize from his uncle's home.

DCI mentioned that the suspects tied Kevin to an avocado tree using a rope before beating him until he was unconscious and passed away.

“In a twisted act of retribution, Phillip Kosgei, along with Tecla Chepchirchir, tied the young man to an avocado tree.

“They then subjected him to a merciless beating with canes until he fell unconscious and ultimately lost his life,” DCI said.

Detectives recovered a manila rope, used to tie Kevin to the tree, and broken sticks, employed in the vicious assault, as crucial pieces of evidence right next to the scene.

The two suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment.

This comes days after detectives arrested Mike Wabwire Semera, the prime suspect behind the brutal killing of 17-year-old Rael Cheptoek Kaboi, a Form Four student at Nai Girls Secondary School.

The suspect allegedly committed the crime on January 30, 2026, in the Mowlem area of Kiptogot location.

DCI highlighted that Rael had left home at 5:45 a.m for school, barely a kilometre away, but never made it.

The 17-year-old’s body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. by fellow pupils who were heading to school.

Detectives trailed the suspect to the Kenya–Uganda Suam border, where a joint operation with Ugandan authorities led to his arrest.