The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has directed billboard owners, directional sign operators, and utility wayleave owners to renew their annual permits and clear any outstanding arrears.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 10, acting KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said all the payments must be completed within 14 days.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) hereby notifies all advertisers of Bill Boards, Directional Signs, and Utility Wayleave owners, who have legal approvals, to pay for their annual renewal fees and settle any outstanding arrears as per the permit requirements.

“This payment should be made within fourteen days from the date of this notice,” read the notice.

Kimeli emphasized that all the renewals must be processed exclusively through KeNHA’s online permit portal: https://permits.kenha.co.ke:7080.

The KeNHA boss warned that the authority will move to demolish all structures whose licences are not renewed by February 24, 2026.

“At the expiry of this period, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, enforcement action will follow, including the demolition of the structures and the recovery of all related costs, without further reference to the owners or agents,” Kimeli said.

Further, he cautioned businesses and individuals intending to advertise using existing billboards or utility wayleaves to conduct due diligence on the compliance status of service providers.

“Any firm or individual who wish to utilize the services of the erected Bill Boards or Utility Wayleave should undertake due diligence on the compliance status of the service provider by forwarding copies of their (service providers) valid permits to the [email protected] for verification,” Kimeli added.

The notice comes a day after the authority directed roadside traders operating along sections of the Thika Superhighway to vacate the road reserve.

In the notice issued on Monday, January 9, KeNHA said the directive targets traders at Roysambu in both directions and Githurai on the Nairobi-bound side.

KeNHA instructed all traders operating within the affected sections to remove their wares from the road reserve within seven days from the date of the notice.

"Kenya National Highways Authority wishes to notify all roadside traders along the Thika Superhighway at the Roysambu (Both directions) and Githurai (Nairobi direction) sections to clear their wares from the road reserve within seven (7) days of this notice," the notice read.

KeNHA stated that the clearance is intended to create space for the construction of bus bays to improve public transport and ease congestion.