Editor's Review The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) has announced a new funding initiative aimed at supporting widows and widow-led households across the country.

In a public call for funding proposals on Tuesday, February 10, UFAA said it is seeking projects that directly work with and benefit widows under its Wezesha Mjane programme.

"The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) is inviting proposals for funding of projects that work with and benefit widows or widow-led households in Kenya through its Wezesha Mjane Corporate Social Responsibility program," the notice read.

UFAA noted that the initiative is part of its social impact agenda, focusing on empowering vulnerable households through sustainable, community-based interventions.

The authority stated that the programme is open to a wide range of organizations, including non-governmental organizations, foundations, self-help groups, and community-based organizations.

"The Wezesha Mjane program is accepting project proposals from Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Foundations, Self-Help groups, and Community Based Organizations," the notice added.

File image of UFAA CEO Laban Molonko

Interested applicants have been directed to submit their proposals in line with guidelines published by UFAA.

UFAA also set a clear deadline for submissions, indicating that all proposals must be received by 10:30am on March 6, 2026.

This comes months after widows from across Siaya County gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo for the latest edition of the Widows Empowerment Programme.

The engagement represented a major milestone for the initiative spearheaded by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, as 157 organized widow groups from all 30 wards of Siaya County took part.

The strong turnout reflected increasing confidence in a program that seeks to restore dignity, improve livelihoods, and provide sustainable support systems for widows and their families.

During the event, participants received a range of empowerment items designed to meet both immediate and long-term needs.

These included food supplies such as rice, beans, sugar, and cooking oil, alongside fruit tree seedlings intended to boost household nutrition, enhance food security, and promote environmental conservation within communities.

The initiative also attracted significant goodwill from partners and supporters, with Ksh11 million mobilized during the Siaya engagement to strengthen and scale up ongoing activities under the program.