Editor's Review President William Ruto on Tuesday, February 10, presided over the launch of Safaricom’s new product, Ziidi Trader.

President William Ruto on Tuesday, February 10, presided over the launch of Safaricom’s new product Ziidi Trader.

Speaking during the launch of the platform at the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) in Westlands, Nairobi, President Ruto said the new service broadens market access like never before.

The Head of State noted that the Ziidi Trader breaks down long-standing barriers that have excluded many potential investors and brings opportunities closer to all citizens.

“Through the seamless integration of stock trading into the MPESA platform, millions of Kenyans, especially our youth and women, will gain simple, affordable, and convenient access to investments in shares, bonds, and other products listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, placing the tools of ownership and growth directly in their hands,” said Ruto.

The President described the launch of Ziidi Trader as a proud moment, noting that ordinary people can now buy company shares directly, without intermediaries.

File image of the Ziidi Trader Launch.

“This is a proud moment for me that finally ordinary people can buy shares. You don’t have to look for a CDS account, you don’t have to know any broker, they don’t have to come to the exchange, they can trade from the comfort of their homes using their phones,” he said.

Further, President Ruto mentioned that Kenyans will, from Friday, February 13, 2026, be able to buy shares of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

“By Friday, Kenyans from the comfort of their phones can buy the Kenya Pipeline IPO from wherever they will be,” Ruto added.

Ziidi Trader is a product within the M-Pesa mobile application that allows users to buy and sell shares of companies listed on the NSE directly through M-Pesa.

Users of the product can also track the prices of shares of different companies listed in NSE in real time.

The Ziidi Trader application uses existing M-PESA KYC credentials and the M-Pesa money pin to authorize trades.

Safaricom has also tapped Kestrel Capital as the sole broker of all trades under the Ziidi Trader platform.