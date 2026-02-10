Editor's Review Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has announced he will run for the Nairobi Senatorial seat in the 2027 general election.

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has announced he will run for the Nairobi Senatorial seat in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 10, Jalang’o said he always makes his own political decisions and is not directed by anyone.

The Lang’ata lawmaker noted that he has been on the ground engaging with Nairobi residents and is confident about running for the Senate seat.

“I always make my own decisions and follow them through. I can be the Governor of Nairobi, I can be a Senator for Nairobi, or even the MP for Lang’ata, because I have been on the ground. I have seen, I have listened, and I have spoken to the people. I will go for the Nairobi Senate seat,” said Jalang’o.

Jalang’o also said he will run for the Nairobi Senate seat on an ODM ticket, adding that he will support the coalition that ODM will be in in the 2027 election.

“I am an ODM member, that is my party. Whichever coalition ODM will be, that is where I will be,” Jalang’o added.

The ODM MP’s declaration comes days after he was spotted with his predecessor, Nixon Korir, and South C Ward MCA Abass Khalif.

The South C MCA has, on the other hand, declared that he will be running for the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat in the 2027 polls.

This comes at a time when ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is facing pressure within the party.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga, on Friday, February 6, slammed Sifuna over some of the comments made during an interview with Citizen TV.

Oburu accused Sifuna of misleading the ODM supporters and influencing the general discourse around the party.

“When Sifuna questioned the legality of some national officials on the basis that they were elected by the National Governing Council, he overlooked a fundamental fact; he himself was elected Secretary General by the same organ in February 2018 and discharged the functions of that office fully and effectively until February 2022, when the National Delegates Convention subsequently endorsed him. One cannot selectively invalidate the very processes that conferred legitimacy upon oneself,” said Oburu.

Further, Oburu faulted Sifuna for struggling to distinguish between his personal opinions and official party policy, creating confusion among members and supporters.