The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness has issued a statement following the circulation of a viral image on social media that allegedly depicts Prophet David Owuor engaging in a WhatsApp conversation with God.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 10, the ministry dismissed the claim as a complete fabrication, warning the public against being misled by false and malicious content.

"It has come to our attention that a fabricated image is circulating on social media, falsely alleging that Prophet Dr. Owuor engages in WhatsApp communication with GOD. This claim is entirely false, baseless, and malicious," the statement read.

The statement further noted that Prophet Owuor has never suggested or displayed any such communication, adding that the material was intentionally created to mislead and mock the Christian faith.

"Prophet Dr. Owuor has never made, displayed, or alluded to any such communication. The circulating material is a deliberate fabrication intended to mislead the public, ridicule the Christian faith, and distract from the central message of repentance, holiness, and preparation for the coming of the Messiah," the statement added.

The ministry went on to caution members of the public and believers against amplifying the false claim by sharing it on their platforms.

"We urge the public and all believers to disregard this false narrative completely, refrain from sharing it, and avoid giving it any attention or platform," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness dismissed claims that Prophet Owuor underwent knee replacement surgery.

The response, issued on Thursday, January 29, follows remarks attributed to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale that the ministry says were inaccurate and misleading.

"The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness strongly refutes recent public remarks attributed to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale regarding Prophet Dr. David Owuor. The statements suggesting that the prophet of the Lord underwent medical procedures as alleged are false, unverified, and misleading," the statement read.

The ministry also explained Prophet Owuor’s whereabouts during the period in question, clarifying that he was outside the country on official religious duties.

"At the time being referenced, Prophet Dr. Owuor was on an official international mission in Europe, holding Revival Meetings and faithfully carrying out ministry work focused on the message of repentance, holiness, and preparation for the coming of the Messiah. He has since arrived back and continues with scheduled ministry activities," the statement added.

Concern was also raised over how the information was shared, with the ministry calling for greater responsibility when discussing religious leaders and faith matters.

"The Ministry is deeply concerned by the circulation of inaccurate claims presented as fact without verification. We urge public leaders and media personalities to exercise responsibility and accuracy when speaking on matters concerning faith, religious missions, and individuals in spiritual leadership," the statement continued.

The statement further highlighted the spiritual focus of the ministry’s activities and how such matters should be understood within a faith context.

"Our ministry gatherings are centered on prayer, repentance, and faith in Jesus Christ. Attendees often share personal testimonies of spiritual restoration and healings through The Blood of Jesus Christ.

"These are matters of faith and religious belief and should be treated with the respect afforded to all faith-based expressions," the statement concluded.