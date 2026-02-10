Editor's Review NPS is facing pressure following allegations that police officers implicated in the brutal assault of civilians during an incident in Nandi County were transferred.

The National Police Service (NPS) is facing pressure following allegations that police officers implicated in the brutal assault of civilians during an incident in Nandi County were transferred instead of being subjected to disciplinary action.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 10, the Police Reforms Working Group Kenya (PRWG-K) said the misconduct in Nandi County reflects structural problems within NPS and cannot be treated as an isolated case.

"The Police Reforms Working Group Kenya (PRWG-K) strongly condemns the recent decision to transfer police officers implicated in the brutalization of civilians in Nandi County.

"The Nandi County incident is not an isolated case. Similar allegations of excessive force and police brutality have been reported across several counties, underscoring systemic gaps in accountability, supervision, and disciplinary enforcement within the National Police Service," the statement read.

PRWG-K argued that transferring officers accused of violence does not amount to accountability and instead reinforces a culture where misconduct goes unpunished.

"We maintain that administrative transfers are not a form of accountability; rather, they serve to entrench a culture of impunity within the National Police Service.

"By merely relocating officers accused of violence, the Service fails to address the underlying misconduct and instead risks spreading the same patterns of abuse to new communities," the statement added.

The group stressed that allegations of excessive force must be addressed through formal and transparent processes, warning that transfers undermine both public trust and victims’ access to justice.

"Under the National Police Service Act, allegations of excessive force and abuse of authority must be met with prompt investigations and, where appropriate, immediate interdiction or suspension. Moving an officer to a different station undermines public confidence and creates significant hurdles for victims seeking justice. Accountability must be visible, lawful, and act as a deterrent.

"Anything less than a formal disciplinary process signals a dangerous tolerance for brutality and violates the Service's constitutional mandate to protect and uphold human rights," the statement further read.

File image of the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

PRWG-K also highlighted the doctrine of command responsibility, arguing that senior officers who fail to prevent or respond to unlawful conduct should equally be held to account.

"PRWG-K further emphasises the principle of command responsibility. Senior officers who authorise, condone, or fail to prevent unlawful conduct bear responsibility for violations committed under their command.

"Where officers implicated in brutality are transferred without accountability and subsequently cause harm in new postings, vicarious responsibility arises, exposing commanders and the Service to legal and institutional liability for foreseeable violations," the statement added.

In light of the Nandi County incident, PRWG-K urged the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to take action, including investigations, public reporting, and enforcement of disciplinary measures.

"PRWG-K calls upon the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct thorough and independent investigations into the conduct of the officers involved in the Nandi County incidents; provide regular public updates on the status and progress of these investigations to ensure transparency; and recommend formal disciplinary proceedings for service offenses and ensure the full enforcement of legal sanctions," the statement concluded.

This comes days after NPS announced disciplinary measures against six police officers following the CCTV footage showing misconduct at a pool table venue in Nandi Hills.

In a statement on January 31, NPS said the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ordered administrative action against the six officers following recommendations made by the Internal Affairs Unit.

The six officers include the Sub-County Police Commander (OCPD) for Tinderet; the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Songoh; the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Nandi Hills; the Officer in Charge, RDU Songoh Camp; the Officer in Charge, GSU Songoh Camp; and the Officer in Charge, ASTU Songoh Camp.

NPS explained that the disciplinary action was intentionally directed at local commanders, stating that those in charge bear ultimate responsibility for conduct within their areas of command.

"This action deliberately focuses on local commanders to ensure they are held fully accountable for all conduct within their jurisdictions. There will be no tolerance for such misconduct," NPS stated.