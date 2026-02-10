Editor's Review Detectives have arrested four suspects and recovered a Glock 19 pistol following a reported theft from a hotel room in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects and recovered a Glock 19 pistol following a reported theft from a hotel room in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 10, the DCI said the firearm, which belonged to a licensed holder, was taken in what investigators described as a brazen incident that prompted an intensive investigation.

The DCI explained that the incident began when the complainant, who is a licensed firearm holder, left his hotel room believing his belongings were secure, only to later discover that the weapon and ammunition were missing.

"Kilimani detectives have successfully recovered a Glock 19 pistol that was brazenly snatched from a hotel room, arresting four suspects in connection with this heist in the process.

"The saga began when the complainant, a licensed firearm holder, securely locked up his hotel room in Kilimani, confident that his prized possessions, including his Glock 19 and two magazines loaded with 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition, would be safe. Little did he know that upon returning from errands, he would find his hotel room turned upside down, with the pistol and ammunition missing," the statement read.

Investigators noted that detectives immediately launched a detailed inquiry, relying on forensic evidence and refusing to abandon the case until the firearm was traced.

"Determined to crack the case, investigators launched a meticulous inquiry. Refusing to let the trail go cold, forensic leads steered the detectives to Kangemi in Dagoretti North, where the hunt for the stolen firearm reached its decisive turn," the statement added.

File image of two of the four suspects

The DCI further stated that the operation in Kangemi led to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of the stolen pistol from their residence.

"There, the detectives pounced on four suspects: Alex Agar, Harrison Oyuoma, Dan Karani, and Beatrice Njoki. A search of their residence soon unveiled the stolen pistol, hidden but not well enough," the statement further read.

The suspects are now in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Elsewhere, detectives have arrested two relatives in connection with beating their 19-year-old nephew, Kevin Kipkorir, to death.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 10, the DCI reported that the two suspects, an uncle and an aunt of the deceased, committed the incident on February 2 in Kiplombe, Turbo Sub-County.

"Detectives from DCI Turbo have apprehended an uncle and aunt accused of jointly inflicting fatal punishment on their 19-year-old nephew, Kevin Kipkorir Meli, in a harrowing incident that unfolded on February 2, 2026, in Kiplombe Location, Turbo Sub-County," DCI stated.

According to the DCI, police officers from Baharini Police Station received a distress call of a person who had been brutally beaten to death.

The officers who responded to the incident discovered Kevin's body lying beneath an avocado tree within his uncle’s compound.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers documented the crime scene and noted that the victim’s body bore multiple injuries on his head, back, legs, and hands, with a blood clot in his nose.

The deceased’s body was subsequently transported to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Preliminary investigations by DCI detectives revealed that the 19-year-old was suspected of stealing and selling dry maize from his uncle's home.

DCI mentioned that the suspects tied Kevin to an avocado tree using a rope before beating him until he was unconscious and passed away.

"In a twisted act of retribution, Phillip Kosgei, along with Tecla Chepchirchir, tied the young man to an avocado tree. They then subjected him to a merciless beating with canes until he fell unconscious and ultimately lost his life," DCI said.

Detectives recovered a manila rope, used to tie Kevin to the tree, and broken sticks, employed in the vicious assault, as crucial pieces of evidence right next to the scene.

The two suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment.