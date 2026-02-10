Editor's Review Gahagua accused the two Houses of being hotspots for corruption.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mocked county governors over claims of extortion and harassment by the Senate.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 10, Gachagua stated that the governors were lamenting after being given a taste of their own medicine.

He opined that the majority of the governors were masterminds of extortion and should be the last to cry foul if the same was done by the Senate.

"Some of these governors cannot complain of extortion, especially the ones from Northern Kenya, beause they ate they have stolen all the money. I gather that senators decided that since they have been stealing from the people, they need to steal from them," Gahagua teased.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader, however, maintained that the Houses of Parliament needed to address the issue of corruption.

PHOTO | COURTESY The Council of Governors during a press address on February 9, 2026.



He referred to his impeachment motion and claimed that money was passed around in the Senate and National Assembly to see to it that he was removed from office.

Gahagua accused the two Houses of being hotspots for corruption and blamed his former boss, President William Ruto, of allegedly propagating corruption.

"Of ourse two wrongs do not make a right, the national assembly and the Senate have been a threatre of orruption.

"When I was being hounded out of office, the senators were given Ksh10 million shillings, some Ksh20 million each. It is a den of corruption. This is something we want to change in the new government," he reassured.

Members of the Senate Public Accounts Committee responded to the allegations by the Council of Governors.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Senator Otieno Kajwang', asked the governors to submit evidence of their claims.

"We welcome Governors to submit any evidence they may have of extortion and harassment to the relevant institutions. In the meantime, we at the Senate will continue to do what we have been elected to do. We will inject without mercy where we find public resources have been pilfered," he stated.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi further astigated the county bosses for attempting to interfere with the constitutional mandate of the Senate.