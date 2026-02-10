Editor's Review Gachagua confirmed that Uhuru was working with other leaders from the Mount Kenya region.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has declared that we will not allow former President Uhuru Kenyatta to be intimidated.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, February 10, Gahagua accused President William Ruto and his administration of trying to silence Uhuru.

He claimed that Ruto was sending junior politicians to threaten Uhuru with the withdrawal of his seerane package following his criticism of the Kenya Kwana administration.

Gachagua stated that he was obligated to protect the former President at all costs.

"I will not allow Uhuru Kenyatta to be intimidated. I have a responsibility from the region to defend our son and kingsman."

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Rigathi Gachagua during a campaign rally.

"They are trying to intimidate him and sell him fear that he should not have a free political mind, interact with other political leaders, or have a political choice, and if he does so, they will take away his retirement benefits and his allowances," he reiterated.

The DP party leader took on the leaders abusing Uhuru, stating that they had no moral authority to address Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he described as a statesman who deserves utmost respect.

"I don't think Kenyatta can give up his constitutional obligations because of allowances. He is not a poor man. He is a Kenyan who has worked hard to make money and resoures and I don't think he can be told to shut up," he stated.

Gachagua vowed that should the United Opposition win the 2027 General Elections, they would reinstate Uhuru's seerane package if Ruto and his associates made do with the threats.

The former DP claimed that the constant attacks on Uhuru is beause the Head of State has panicked over the inevitable unity of the Mount Kenya region.

"Ruto is in shock, confused, and has paniked beause 'Wamtam' is real. The Mount Kenya region that voted for him has now deserted him.

"He had hoped he would persuade Uhuru Kenyatta to assist him to divide the Mountain when he went to Ihaweri so that the region would not vote as a block."

Gachagua confirmed that Uhuru was working with other leaders from the region to make sure that it is united ahead of the 2027 poll.

He also asked Ruto to stop blaming his predecessor for the challenges he is facing during his reign in office.

The DP party leader told Ruto that he messed up the country on his own by not living up to the promises he made during his campaign.

Leaders allied to the Head of State have on multiple occasions threatened to withdraw Uhuru's retirement benefits, over what they claim is political backstabbing of his former Deputy.

Ruto's personal aide, Farouk Kibet, specifically threatened to have the ehequer stop remitting money to the former President.