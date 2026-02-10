Editor's Review The Committee has been given 28 days to vet her and table a report before the House.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has assigned the Vetting of Mama Idah Odinga to a special Parliamentary committee.

Speaking during the opening of the National Assembly on Tuesday, February 10, Wetangula stated that Mama Idah would be vetted by the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations.

Wetangula disclosed that he had formally received a letter from President William Ruto, asking for the House to vet his nominee.

Mama Ida had been nominated as Kenya's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environmental Programme.

"The President now seeks the approval of the national assembly on the appointment of the two nominees.

PHOTO | COURTESY Speaker Moses Wetangula addresses the National Assembly on February 10, 2026.

"In this regard, the nomination of the Permanent Representative to the UNEP, the name of the nominee and her other testimonial is referred to the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations," Wetangula stated.

The Speaker petitioned the committee to immediately commence the approval process while keeping in mind Parliamentary timelines.

"While the Foreign Service does not provide any timelines, Section 8 of the Public Appointments Parliamentary Approval Act Cap 7(f) provides that the committee to which such an appointment is referred shall consider the matter and table the report before the house within 28 days," Wetangula stated.

Wetangula also urged the National Assembly to approve the nominee of the chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) within 14 days.

Mama Ida had accepted her nomination to the UNEP by President William Ruto, terming it an honour.

She will replace Ababu Namwamba, who was reassigned as Kenya’s Ambassador to Uganda.