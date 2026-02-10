Editor's Review Mathira residents blamed the police for the victim's death.

Residents from Mathira constituency on Tuesday, February 10, staged mass demonstrations over high insecurity in the area.

The locals went on the streets to protest about the murder of a nine-year-old girl, whose body was found dumped in a pit latrine.

They confronted police officers, whom they accused of laxity in investigating the matter.

According to some of the protesters, a report had been filed when the girl went missing, but the police took too long take ation, only for the girl's body to be found.

"The victim had been brutally murdered. She had been stabbed and dismembered into two," one of the loals dislosed.

PHOTO | COURTESY Mathira residents engage police officers in a running battle during protests on February 10, 2026.



Two houses belonging to the suspect and his mother were also torched by the irate mob, who demanded justice for the victim.

They demanded that the police release the suspect to them to administer justice, but the police denied their quest for mob justice.

Mathira residents also questioned why the police resorted to using excessive force on the protesters, and accused them of firing live rounds at them.

Police officers were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the angry mob, which had charged towards them.

They also managed to recover the body of the deceased from the residents and ferried it to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

Officers booked the suspect at the Nyeri Police Station, where he awaits arraignment in court.

They also assured the locals that justice would be served in accordance with the law.