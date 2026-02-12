Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale after he challenged him for a televised debate.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12, Gachagua dismissed the challenge, saying he cannot engage with ‘employees of President William Ruto’.

Gachagua made it clear that he will only debate President Ruto during the presidential debate ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I have heard an employee of William Ruto was inviting me to some debate. Laughable, I don’t debate or engage employees of William Ruto.

“I am only available for one debate with the Ruto team, the Presidential Debate next year between Mr. William Ruto and I. His employees should help him prepare talking notes early enough,” said Gachagua.

File image of CS Aden Duale.

On Wednesday, February 11, CS Duale challenged Gachagua to turn up for a debate over development in the North Eastern region.

CS Duale was speaking during the disbursement of NYOTA funds at Garissa High School.

“I challenge the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to a contest debate on development in the North Eastern region. President Ruto, leave Gachagua to me. I will deal with him,” Duale said.

The Health CS proposed that the debate be held on Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live (JKLive) programme.

“Let us meet at Jeff Koinange’s bench. I will challenge you. Let’s meet there, I am ready,” CS Duale added.

This comes following Gachagua’s recent criticism of elected leaders from the North Eastern region.

The DCP leader in recent days has called out Northern Kenya leaders for misusing funds meant to develop the region.

“We are acutely aware that the people of Northern Kenya have faced marginalization and have been held hostage by the clan elders and their own elected leaders more than successive governments since independence,” Gachagua said on February 6.