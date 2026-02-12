Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed allegations of extortion and harassment levelled against him, terming the claims as politically motivated and defamatory.

Speaking on Thursday, February 12, he maintained that the accusations are part of a calculated effort to tarnish his reputation.

Sifuna insisted that he has conducted himself transparently in his public duties and challenged his accusers to substantiate their claims.

"This is a coordinated war against Edwin Sifuna. You people know me; you have seen me at work. The Kenyan public knows me. Those governors that are making those allegations, we will meet them in court," he said.

Sifuna further described the allegations as defamatory, stating that any claims of extortion must be backed by credible evidence.

He said he would not allow his name to be dragged through the mud without proof.

"It is very defamatory for you to stand up and say, I have extorted you. If I have ever extorted you, you bring the evidence for Kenyans to see," he added.

File image of the Council of Governors (CoG) led by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi

The Council of Governors (CoG) named Sifuna among four Senators it accuses of extortion, intimidation, and political harassment during oversight sessions.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 11, the council cited the constitution, which establish and protect the devolved system of governance and require cooperation and mutual respect between the national and county governments.

The governors acknowledged that under Article 96, the Senate has the constitutional mandate to represent county interests and oversee national revenue allocated to counties.

However, the council said that while it respects the Senate’s oversight role and the court’s ruling, the manner in which CPAC proceedings have been conducted falls short of constitutional standards.

The governors raised concerns over what they described as persistent cases of extortion, political witch-hunts, intimidation, and harassment during appearances before the committee.

The other Senators named in the statement are Moses Kajwang of Homa Bay, Samson Cherargei (Nandi), and Johnes Mwaruma (Taita Taveta).

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Senators have been consistently cited as being notorious in these practices," the resolution read in part.

As part of its resolutions, the CoG directed that governors will, with immediate effect, stop appearing before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee until the issues raised are conclusively addressed.

The governors further demanded the removal of the four named Senators from the affected committees as a condition for restoring confidence, integrity, and fairness in the oversight process.

In addition, the council called for an urgent structured engagement forum between the leadership of the Senate and the Council of Governors.

The proposed forum would seek to agree on clear and transparent modalities for governors’ appearances and establish safeguards against harassment, extortion, and political persecution.

"The Council of Governors reaffirms its unwavering commitment to accountability and prudent use of public resources, but emphasizes that oversight must be exercised lawfully, ethically, and without abuse of office," the resolution added.