Editor's Review Popular American YouTuber and content creator Darren Watkins Jr., widely known as iShowSpeed, has opened up about his recent visit to Kenya.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, the content creator described the experience as overwhelming and unforgettable.

iShowSpeed said he was caught off guard by the sheer number of supporters who showed up to see him during his livestream appearances in Nairobi.

"You are putting me on the spot, but I say the Kenyan, my Kenya visit was so, it was just crazy to me on how much people just came out for me," he said.

IShowSpeed went on to estimate the size of the crowd that gathered during his stream, saying tens of thousands of fans turned up just to catch a glimpse of him.

"I think about 30,000 people that came out from the city just to watch me stream and just be alone in experiences with me," he added.

iShowSpeed further admitted that he had never witnessed such a massive crowd assembled for him anywhere else in the world.

He noted that the realization of being able to attract such numbers on the African continent left him surprised.

"I don't think I ever seen that much people ever. And just to think that I could pull such a crowd in Africa, it was just, I was astonished," he further said.

File image of IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed visited Kenya on Sunday, January 11 and left on Monday, January 12.

iShowSpeed’s Nairobi itinerary reflected both his playful personality and his curiosity about Kenyan life.

One of his first stops was Carnivore Restaurant in Lang’ata, where he sampled a variety of local dishes and interacted with excited fans.

His tour continued with an adrenaline-filled bus ride to the Mukuru Kwa Njenga affordable housing project, where he met Gen Z Goliath and joined a basketball session.

At Upper Hill School, the streamer shifted focus to sports, linking up with Olympic javelin champion Julius Yego for a throwing session before taking part in a rugby match with the school team.

He later tried his hand at preparing traditional Kenyan foods, including ugali and chapati.

The American content creator also explored Nairobi’s iconic landmarks, visiting Giraffe Centre, Nairobi National Park and Uhuru Park, where he rode a camel.

At Kenyatta Market, he enjoyed nyama choma and was presented with portraits by local artists.

His city tour also included a chauffeured drive by rally driver Ishmael Azeli to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, before the day concluded with a scenic helicopter ride offering aerial views of the city.

On Monday, iShowSpeed visited the Maasai Mara National Park.