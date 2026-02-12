Editor's Review "I remain a loyal member and the duly elected Secretary General of the ODM party."

Embattled Senator Edwin Sifuna has downplayed the decision by ODM's National Executive Committee to dismiss him as the Secretary-General.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, February 12, Sifuna maintained that he was still the Secretary-General of the Orange Party.

He disclosed that he will not go down without a fight and would challenge the decision using all available means.

"Our party's constitution places a responsibility on us to fight for ODM, and fight we shall. We will challenge every illegality in the courts of law and public opinion; surrender is not an option.

"I remain a loyal member and the duly elected Secretary General of the ODM party. I remain committed to the struggle for a fair, just and democratic Kenya," Sifuna declared.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna



The Senator maintained that he did not recognise Senator Oburu Odinga as the ODM party leader.

He stated that while Mama Ida Odinga and Kisumu Woman Representative, Ruth Odinga, were fighting hard to protect the legacy of the late Raila Odinga, the current party leadership was out to destroy it.

Sifuna alleged that ODM had been 'sold', a decision that Raila would frown upon even in his grave.

"Raila would have never allowed hisparty to be turned into a mere appendage of State House, where decisions are rubber-stamped after instructions are received from the regime," he stated.

The Nairobi Senator made it clear that he will continue his spirited fight for the people against President William Ruto's regime.

"We should not fall for the allure of easy largesse and heap promises made to the electorate for the sole purpose of perpetuating the age-old slavery inflicted on the citizens of this nation by a regime that lacks legitimacy," he stated

Sifuna apologised to ODM members, stating that he did not expect the infighting to escalate to the current levels.

He further disclosed that there were attempts to broker peace between the two fighting factions or to at least postpone it until the National Delegates convention.

The Senator asked for prayers and invited members to join him in a political rally in Kitengela.