Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi has claimed that consultations surrounding the removal of ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna were not confined within party structures but instead extended to President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, February 12, Osotsi alleged that some party leaders bypassed key stakeholders and sought external influence before proceeding with decisions.

"I am surprised that Senator Oburu told us he needed to consult further, yet the consultation was not with other key stakeholders in the party.

"Instead, they proceeded that night to State House to consult William Ruto, and that is why the two of us did not attend the NEC meeting in Mombasa," he said.

Osotsi further alleged that there is a group within the party working in coordination with Ruto, which he claimed is undermining ODM from within.

"There is a pair in this party, an axis of evil, who are working day and night to assist William Ruto in wrecking this party. We will not allow it, which is why we are saying that starting this weekend, we will be engaging our supporters so our people remain firm.

"We are not about to give up, and we will continue to protect the legacy of Raila Amolo Odinga," he added.

File image of President William Ruto and ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga

At the same time, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu has claimed that Sifuna's removal as ODM Secretary-General was orchestrated by Ruto.

Speaking in an interview earlier Thursday, he alleged that the move was a continuation of earlier threats allegedly issued by Ruto following public criticism from Sifuna.

Nyutu argued that events unfolded exactly as had been previously warned.

"The removal of Sifuna has nothing to do with ODM but with President Ruto. If you recall, during the burial of Raila Odinga’s bodyguard, Ruto warned Sifuna against attacking him, claiming he is one of the founding members of ODM and that he would call a meeting to have him disciplined. That meeting was held yesterday, just as he promised," he said.

As earlier reported, Ruto had issued a warning to Sifuna, invoking his role as a founding member of the ODM Party.

Speaking on Saturday, April 12, 2025, Ruto reminded Sifuna of his deep-rooted ties to ODM and implied that continued provocation could lead to disciplinary action from the party's original leadership.

“When you speak about me, Edwin Sifuna, know that I am a founding member of ODM. If you push me too far, I will call for a meeting of the founding members, and if we do, we can discipline you," he said.

During the event, Sifuna had delivered a bold address aimed at Ruto, calling out what he described as self-inflicted difficulties in the Head of State’s administration.

He drew attention to the recent Echoes of War controversy, urging the president to take control of his government.

"Like the Bishop mentioned, your job is very hard, and I agree with him because at some point I usually wonder if you get to sleep.

"However, there are some difficulties you have imposed on yourself. Like the drama we saw in Nakuru where Butere Girls' High School students were stopped from performing, that’s a problem you have imposed on yourself," he said.