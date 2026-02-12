Editor's Review Murkomen instructed OCSs not to deploy officers with marriage problems and family issues.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has instructed the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to develop a framework to deal with officers who report to work drunk.

Murkomen, who addressed questions by Members of Parliament on Thursday, February 12, admitted that drug and alcohol abuse were rampant among police officers.

He related an incident where an OCS attended a security meeting when drunk, and declared that two measures had been proposed to deal with such officers.

First, all officers suffering from alcoholism will be taken for rehabilitation.

"In my Jukwaa la Usalama forum, there was a drunk officer. After asking the officers why they would not discourage him from attending the meeting, they said he was the OCS.

PHOTO | COURTESY Interior Cabinet Secretary Kiphumba Murkomen arrives in Parliament on February 12, 2026.

"Out of compassion, those who are addicted to alcohol are meant to be taken to rehabilitation centres. What we agreed is that the IG will develop a framework to ensure that no officer will be deployed when drunk," Murkomen stated.

However, the CS disclosed that the officers who undergo rehabilitation will be discharged from the service.

"If you are within the disciplined forces, you must accept that we will take you for rehabilitation, give you your dues, and discharge you," he reiterated.

Murkomen announced that the OCSs will be held responsible for anything that happens if they deploy officers who are under the influence.

He mentioned the case in Karatina, where a police officer shot dead a businessman, and stated that it would have been avoided.

"It is not enough that the officer was charged and arrested; the OCS must be held accountable.

Murkomen further cautioned against the deployment of mental health issues, such as marriage problems and family issues.