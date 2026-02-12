Editor's Review HELB has issued a warning over a recruitment scam targeting unsuspecting job seekers with fake promises of employment opportunities at the institution.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has issued a warning over a recruitment scam targeting unsuspecting job seekers with fake promises of employment opportunities at the institution.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12, HELB cautioned members of the public against dealing with individuals or agencies purporting to offer HELB jobs in exchange for money or additional documentation not formally required in official job advertisements.

"The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) wishes to inform members of the public and all job applicants that HELB does not recruit through agents or third-party agencies," the notice read.

HELB explained that applicants are not required to make any form of payment or submit extra documents beyond what is outlined in official vacancy notices.

"Further, HELB does not require applicants to pay any fees or submit medical reports or any other documents outside those clearly stated in the official job advertisement," the notice added.

HELB urged the public to exercise caution and verify any recruitment communication through its official channels before taking action.

"Members of the public are advised to be vigilant and avoid engaging with individuals or groups claiming to represent HELB in exchange for employment opportunities," the notice further read.

File image of HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari

This comes a week after Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) issued a notice addressing claims that job seekers are being asked to pay money in exchange for employment opportunities.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 4, KUTRRH said it is aware of the reports, stating that it does not engage in, support, or permit any form of payment, inducement, or financial request related to recruitment

The hospital stressed that all hiring is conducted strictly within the law and established public service procedures.

"Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) is aware of statements in the public domain concerning alleged requests for payment in connection with employment opportunities at the Hospital.

"KUTRRH clarifies that it does not charge, request, authorize, or approve any form of payment or inducement in relation to recruitment or employment. All recruitment processes are undertaken in accordance with applicable law, public service regulations, and established institutional policies," the statement read.

KUTRRH confirmed that it has begun internal processes to review the issues raised and determine whether any breaches of policy or the law have occurred.

"In response to the matter, the Hospital has initiated internal review processes to assess the issues raised. Should any conduct inconsistent with policy or the law be established, appropriate administrative and legal action will be taken in accordance with due process, including engagement with relevant authorities where necessary," the statement added.

The hospital also urged members of the public to remain cautious and to report any suspected fraud or misrepresentation through recognized reporting channels.

"Members of the public are advised to exercise caution and to engage only through KUTRRH's official recruitment channels.

"Any information relating to suspected misconduct or misrepresentation may be reported through the Hospital's official website www.kutrrh.go.ke/report-corruption, the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, or to the appropriate authorities," the statement concluded.