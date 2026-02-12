Editor's Review CS Chirchir confirmed that Kenyans will pay to use the super highway.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has revealed that Kenyans the stretch between Rironi and Naivasha will be accessible to motorists by August this year.

Chirchir made the declaration on Thursday, February 12, when appearing before the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Energy.

The CS explained that the government had approved 12 contractors who will start the work in March.

"Rironi to Naivasha will be opened for traffic in August. We will have finished that section. We will then do the Rironi-Mai Mahiu- Naivasha, and by June 2027, the whole corridor will be done," Chirchir told the Committee.

The Ministry of Sports has further directed the China Roads and Bridges Corporation to have 12 sub-contractors to expedite the construction process.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of President Ruto flagging off a construction truck used in the Rironi-Mau Summit Road.



"We will be deploying 12 subcontractors to each contractor, so you will be seeing 12 teams. You will see 12 sites between Rironi and Gilgil where another contractor will take over," the CS stated.

He confirmed that Kenyans will pay to use the super highway earmarked as a toll road. The cost will be Ksh8 per kilometre.

However, the government was rehabilitating roads, which will serve as alternative routes for those who cannot afford to pay.

These include the Ngong-Suswa route and the Kijabe-Mau Mau 1A road.

The RironI-Mau Summit road is meant to ease traffic congestion on the road that leads to Western Kenya.

Kenyans have been caught up in traffic snarl-ups on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway that have lasted as long as 12 hours, prompting a response by the government.