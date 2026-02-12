Editor's Review The activist argued that Parliament was compromised and politically motivated.

Civil rights activist Laban Omusundi has filed a petition at the Senate to amend the law to allow Kenyans to bypass Parliament when recalling the President and Governors.

Speaking on Thursday, February 12, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi confirmed that he had formally received the petition.

Omusundi wants a law enacted to give Kenyans the final say in recalling the leaders, as the current constitutional procedure allows room for manipulation.

"The existing mechanisms for the removal from office are vested exclusively in legislative bodies such as the National Assembly, the Senate and the county assemblies, which in certain instances may be susceptible to compromise, therefore undermining the effectiveness and reliability of the process," the petition states.

Omusundi further argues that the impeachment processes are no longer about the needs of the electorate but have been turned into a political circus.

"The impeachment proess hae inreasingly degenerated into political rituals rather than serving as genuine instruments for accountability," the activist wrote.

He stated that Kenyans are often denied the chance to have a say as rogue leaders violate the Constitution in the execution of their mandate.

In addition, he argues that the enactment of a new law to hand over the power to the people will enable them to democratically safeguard the republic.

Kingi committed the petition to the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights.

"The Committee is required in no time more than 60 calendar days from the time of reading the prayer to table its report to the Senate for consideration," the Speaker declared.

Impeachment procedures have been marred by corruption allegations.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua alleged that Parliamentarians were offered as much as Ksh20 million to ensure an impeachment motion against him went through.