Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has received a major reprieve after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) temporarily blocked efforts to oust him from his position as the ODM Secretary General.

In a decision delivered on Thursday, February 12, the Tribunal suspended the execution of a resolution adopted by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Wednesday, February 11.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues orders staying the implementation of the Resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party on 11th February, 2026 to remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party," the ruling read.

The resolution had sought to remove Sifuna from his role within the party’s top leadership.

The Tribunal also restrained the parties involved from proceeding with the publication of the contested resolution in the Kenya Gazette.

"That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues an order restraining the Respondents from publishing in the Kenya Gazette the Resolution made on 11th February 11th February 2026 to remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party," the ruling added.

As a result of the ruling, Sifuna remains in office for now.

The orders issued by the Tribunal will stay in place until the matter is heard and determined after both sides present their arguments in an inter partes hearing.

ODM dismissed Sifuna as its Secretary General on Wednesday following a National Executive Council meeting.

He was replaced by Catherine Omanyo.

"The Party National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa today has resolved to relieve SG Edwin Sifuna of his responsibilities with immediate effect. Effectively, Hon. Catherine Omanyo, who is one of the Deputy Secretary Generals, will act in this position until a substantive holder of the office is elected," the statement read in part.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Shariff explained Sifuna was dismissed over his constant disrespect for the Party Leader, Oburu Odinga.

He reported that Sifuna and his brigade had questioned the appointment of Oburu as the party leader despite due process being taken.

"It is immoral for anyone to challenge the validity of Oburu Odinga in private or in public. No one can claim to be oxygen, without which we cannot live. Anyone is replaceable in this party," he declared.

In his rejoinder, Sifuna maintained that he was still the Secretary-General of the orange party.

He disclosed that he will not go down without a fight and would challenge the decision using all available means.

"Our party's constitution places a responsibility on us to fight for ODM, and fight we shall. We will challenge every illegality in the courts of law and public opinion; surrender is not an option.

"I remain a loyal member and the duly elected Secretary General of the ODM party. I remain committed to the struggle for a fair, just and democratic Kenya," he declared.

Sifuna maintained that he did not recognise Senator Oburu Odinga as the ODM party leader.

He stated that while Mama Ida Odinga and Kisumu Woman Representative, Ruth Odinga, were fighting hard to protect the legacy of the late Raila Odinga, the current party leadership was out to destroy it.

Sifuna alleged that ODM had been 'sold', a decision that Raila would frown upon even in his grave.

"Raila would have never allowed hisparty to be turned into a mere appendage of State House, where decisions are rubber-stamped after instructions are received from the regime," he stated.

The Nairobi Senator made it clear that he will continue his spirited fight for the people against President William Ruto's regime.

"We should not fall for the allure of easy largesse and heap promises made to the electorate for the sole purpose of perpetuating the age-old slavery inflicted on the citizens of this nation by a regime that lacks legitimacy," he further stated.