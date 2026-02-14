Editor's Review Ogamba assured that payments would be made despite the delay.

Teachers who had been engaged in the national examination setting and marking will have to wait longer to receive their pay.

In a circular dated Thursday, February 12, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba reassured that the Ministry was working to ensure payments amid the current delay.

Ogamba explained that the country was experiencing a funding crisis, but he was working with the Treasury to pay for the exam markers.

"The delays in disbursement of allowances have arisen from budgetary and cash flow constraints currently affecting the release of funds. We wish to assure all affected professionals that payment remains a priority.

"The Ministry, in collaboration with the National Treasury, is actively working to resolve the matter and expedite the release of the requisite funds within the shortest time possible," he wrote.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file photo of K CSE Exam officials receiving exam papers



All supervisors, examination invigilators and security personnel contracted to oversee the national exams were assured that their allowances would be paid.

The CS acknowledged the examiners' concerns and assured them that the payment process would be streamlined.

"Their contribution remains central to the successful execution of the national examinations calendar. Moving forward, we commit to safeguarding timely payment to our contracted professionals," Ogamba wrote.

Meanwhile, he lauded the contracted personnel for their patience, professionalism, and continued cooperation.

The Education Boss promised to communicate regularly on new updates on the payment process.

The address falls amid questions raised by professionals engaged in the administration of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) exams.

According to them, they had not received any payments despite multiple meetings with the Ministry of Education.

The payment of examination officials has been a pressing issue as their allowanes hav often been delayed, often resulting in a standoff between the Ministry and the teachers.