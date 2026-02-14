Editor's Review KeNHA will lose some sections of the road to allow for construction works.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) announced road closures along the Nairobi- Rironi Road from February 20 to April 4.

In an advisory published on Friday, February 13, KeNHA revealed that multiple sections of the stretch between the James Gichuru junction and Rironi will be temporarily closed.

This is to pave the way for construction works taking place under the expansive Rironi-Mau Summit super highway.

" KeNHA notifies the public that a section of A8 Road (James Gichuru Junction Rironi Highway) will experience temporary lane closures from Friday, February 20, 2026, to Saturday, April 4, 2026, inclusive. The closure is to facilitate the surface dressing works along this road section," the notice read in part.

KeNHA noted that it would provide alternative routes to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic along affected areas.

PHOTO | COURTESY The public notice issued by KeNHA on February 13, 2026.

"The works will be implemented in phases, during which traffic will be diverted to the remaining lanes or to the service roads where available," the Authority explained.

Motorists using the route have been urged to cooperate with the traffic police and marshals stationed along the road.

KeNHA further advised road users to approach the working zones with caution and follow the designated diversion routes.

The advisory comes in days after the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Davis Chirchir, revealed that the stretch between Rironi and Naivasha will be completed by August 2026.

Chirchir stated that the project, which is under the main contractor, has been divided into 12 working sites handled by sub-contractors.

This will expedite the construction works along the road.

The CS stated that the entire Rironi-Mau Summit Road will be completed by June 2027. Motorists will be charged Ksh8 per kilometre to use the super highway.