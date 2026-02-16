Editor's Review Kalonzo threatened to 'occupy' the police headquarters if Kanja continued ignoring them.

Drama unfolded at the National Police Headquarters in Nairobi after leaders from the United Opposition were denied entry to meet the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

Speaking to the press on Monday, February 16, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed that IG Kanja staged a no-show and only sent junior officers to meet them at the gate.

Gachagua condemned the Police boss for undermining their quest for justice over the attack that happened at the Witima church.

"Despite scheduling an appointment with leaders of the United Opposition to review and track progress on critical issues, he chose, instead, the convenience of a hide-and-seek game, subjecting us to interactions with junior police officers.

"His continued refusal to act confirms a deliberate strategy to shield perpetrators and normalise impunity. We will return to your office. You can run, but you will not hide, Mr Kanja Douglas," he stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY Leaders of the United Opposition marching towards the Police Headquarters on February 16, 2026.

On his part, the Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, alleged that the IG had acted under the instructions of President William Ruto to avoid the meeting.

" Their absence was not accidental; it was a calculated choice. We know the Inspector General has received instructions not to avail himself. But let me be clear: no office, no uniform, and no political directive places anyone above the Constitution of Kenya," Kalono stated.

Kalono revealed that the United Opposition has rescheduled yet another meeting with the IG on Friday, February 20, with the masses.

"If this impunity persists, we will return with the people of Kenya. This lawlessness will only be confronted by the collective action of citizens who refuse to surrender their democracy.

The leaders demanded an explanation of the insecurity witnessed during the rally organised by Senator Edwin Sifuna in Kitengela on Sunday.

Kalonzo and Gachagua demanded that IG Kanja act impartially and ensure that the law is applied to all, irrespective of their political affiliation.

The police had issued a statement earlier with an update on the investigations into the Witima church attack.

They called on the members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist in unmasking the perpetrators of the attack.