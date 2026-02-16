Editor's Review Tension gripped the Nairobi CBD on Monday after police lobbed teargas at a political rally led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Tension gripped the Nairobi CBD on Monday, February 16, after police lobbed teargas at a political rally led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The gathering, also attended by other United Opposition leaders, was taking place near the Tea Room area when the situation suddenly turned chaotic.

According to a video seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, the chaos broke out while Kalonzo was introducing members of his party who had joined him at the rally.

The clip, circulating online, shows that shortly after one of the Wiper Party aspirants finished addressing the crowd, media coverage was unexpectedly cut off.

Moments later, thick clouds of smoke were seen rising as participants fled the scene in panic.

Following the incident, Gachagua and other leaders were quickly escorted away through River Road as teargas smoke lingered in the background.

Earlier, drama unfolded at the National Police Service (NPS) headquarters after United Opposition leaders were denied entry to meet the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

Speaking to the press, Gachagua claimed that Kanja staged a no-show and only sent junior officers to meet them at the gate.

He condemned the police boss for undermining their quest for justice over the attack that happened at the Witima church.

"Despite scheduling an appointment with leaders of the United Opposition to review and track progress on critical issues, he chose, instead, the convenience of a hide-and-seek game, subjecting us to interactions with junior police officers.

"His continued refusal to act confirms a deliberate strategy to shield perpetrators and normalise impunity. We will return to your office. You can run, but you will not hide, Mr Kanja Douglas," he stated.

On his part, Kalonzo alleged that Kanja had acted under the instructions of President William Ruto to avoid the meeting.

"Their absence was not accidental; it was a calculated choice. We know the Inspector General has received instructions not to avail himself. But let me be clear: no office, no uniform, and no political directive places anyone above the Constitution of Kenya," he stated.

Kalonzo revealed that the United Opposition has rescheduled yet another meeting with Kanja on Friday, February 20, with the masses.

"If this impunity persists, we will return with the people of Kenya. This lawlessness will only be confronted by the collective action of citizens who refuse to surrender their democracy," he further said.