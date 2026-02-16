Editor's Review CS Cheptumo warned that Kenyans who share the videos face criminal liability.



Gender Cabinet Secretary, Hannah Cheptumo, has revealed that the government was working with international security agencies to arrest the Russian man who recorded himself having intimate relations with Kenyan women.

In a statement dated Monday, February 16, CS Cheptumo condemned the actions of Vyacheslav Trahov, also known as Yaytseslav, terming them a violation of human rights.

She also warned that anyone who was found working alongside Yaytseslav would face the full force of the law.

"Relevant security, investigative and prosecutorial agencies have been directed to pursue the matter with urgency, including collaboration with international authorities, given the cross-border nature of the case.

"Any individual found culpable will face the full force of Kenyan law under the Penal Code, the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, and all relevant statutes protecting women and children," CS Cheptumo reiterated.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Gender CS Hannah Cheptumo

The CS noted that the video recording not only violated the personal dignity and privacy of the victims but also attacked Kenyan national values, cultural integrity, and the safety of women and girls.

Cheptumo cautioned Kenyans against sharing the videos by the Russian TikTokker.

"We further call upon members of the public to refrain from sharing or circulating harmful content, as doing so perpetuates abuse, undermines cultural values of respect, and may attract criminal liability," she stated.

In addition, CS Cheptumo pledged solidarity with the victims, all affected women and survivors of gender-based violence.

"Survivors are encouraged to confidentially seek support through the National Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Toll-Free Helpline 1195 for counselling, legal referral, psychosocial care and protection services," the statement read in part.

She defined the sharing as a form of online form of gender-based violence and exploitation.

The Gender CS reiterated that the government, through the Ministry, would strengthen policy measures on online safety, protection from digital exploitation, and the safeguarding of women and children in both physical and virtual spaces.

Government Spokesperson Isaa Mwaura condemned the Russian man's actions but also urged Kenyans to re-evaluate our own principles and morals.

"Let us love ourselves as Africans. You should not just see a white man and assume that its is your ticket to get rich," Mwaura stated.

Kenyans expressed different opinions on the matter. So far, the victims have been exposed to unprecedented attacks for associating with the Russian man.



