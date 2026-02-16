Editor's Review IPOA has launched investigations following the death of a man during a political rally held in Kitengela on Sunday.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations following the death of a man during a political rally held in Kitengela on Sunday, February 15.

In a statement released on Monday, February 16, after monitoring events in both Mombasa and Kajiado County, the authority confirmed that it had been present to observe police conduct as part of its constitutional mandate.

"The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), pursuant to its mandate, monitored police conduct during the political rallies held in Mombasa and Kajiado counties on 15th February 2026 to ensure compliance with Article 244 of the Constitution of Kenya and other applicable laws," the statement read.

IPOA expressed concern over the reported fatality and injuries during the rally, stating that the incident occurred as police officers sought to maintain public order.

"The Authority noted with great concern the loss of life and injuries during the Kitengela political rally, allegedly occurring as members of the National Police Service (NPS) endeavoured to maintain law and order," the statement added.

Following the incident, the oversight body said it had immediately moved to initiate an independent inquiry.

A rapid-response team made up of monitoring and investigation officers has been dispatched to collect evidence, interview witnesses, and establish the sequence of events that led to the death.

"Accordingly, in compliance with Part B (5) of the Sixth Schedule of the NPS Act, CAP. 84 of the Laws of Kenya, read together with Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, CAP. 86 of the Laws of Kenya, IPOA has deployed a rapid-response team comprising monitoring and investigation officers to Kitengela to conduct independent inquiry into the matter," the statement continued.

File image of Edwin Sifuna's rally in Kitengela

IPOA said the investigation will focus on determining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the role played by law enforcement officers and whether the force used was necessary and proportionate under Kenyan law.

"The investigations aim to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, determine the extent of police involvement, assess whether the use of force was justified, and evaluate whether it was proportionate as defined by law," the statement noted

IPOA pledged transparency once the inquiry is complete, saying the findings will be released to the public and recommendations issued to relevant government agencies if wrongdoing is established.

"The Authority will make its findings public and issue recommendations to the relevant agencies to address identified issues where culpability is established," the statement concluded.

Earlier Monday, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna condoled with the family of the man shot during the political rally in Kitengela.

In a statement released on Monday, February 16, Sifuna expressed remorse over the death of 28-year-old Vincent Ayomo, a garage worker.

He blamed the police and state-hired goons for Ayomo's death and promised the victim's family that he would ensure justice was served.

"We express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Vincent Ayoma. He tragically lost his life in the fight for a better Kenya at the hands of those who are duty-bound to protect him. He came to join other Kenyans in a peaceful assembly. He committed no crime. He provoked nobody.

"So why did the police kill him? Because this administration does not value the lives of Kenyans. We will pursue justice for his family and ensure that those responsible for his death are held accountable," he stated.

Sifuna intimated that several other attendees of the rally were severely injured following the commotion that ensued after teargas canisters were fired at the crowd.

He claimed that the goons hired to attack his supporters also vandalised the public address system.

Sifuna blamed President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for the violence and chaos witnessed during the rally.

"They do not respect the rights of Kenyans and are intolerant of democratic competition. They have chosen to unleash state violence on Kenyans instead of addressing the many challenges facing them," he wrote.

The firebrand Senator vowed to continue fighting for the rights of Kenyans and called upon the electorate to join him in his quest.