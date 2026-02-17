Editor's Review Operations at airports are returning to normal after the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) officially called off the industrial action that had disrupted flight schedules.

Operations at airports are returning to normal after the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) officially called off the industrial action that had disrupted flight schedules and caused delays for travelers across the country.

In an update on Tuesday, February 17, KAWU said the decision follows negotiations between the union and the Transport Ministry, with both sides agreeing to address outstanding grievances through upcoming Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) talks.

KAWU confirmed that the previously announced industrial action has been withdrawn following the agreement reached with the government.

"The industrial action previously called on 9 February 2026 has now been officially called off," the union said.

KAWU also assured travelers that airport activities are returning to normal, while advising passengers to stay in touch with airlines for updated information on flights schedules.

"Operations are now normalizing across all the airports. Passengers are requested to contact their airlines for the latest flight schedules," the union added.

File image of KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema

Elsewhere, earlier Tuesday, the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) has issued a safety appeal following ongoing disruptions affecting flights at JKIA.

In a statement, KALPA acknowledged the industrial action led by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union which has contributed to delays, diversions, and cancellations at JKIA and beyond.

KALPA raised concerns about the potential safety implications caused by irregular flight schedules and changes to crew planning.

It stressed that fatigue management remains a critical pillar of aviation safety and warned against allowing operational pressure to influence safety-related decisions.

"As professional aviators, our foremost responsibility is the safety of the flying public, crew, and aircraft. Aviation safety is non-negotiable. We are concerned that the ongoing disruptions may adversely affect crew scheduling and rest, thereby increasing fatigue risk," the statement read.

KALPA further highlighted the importance of compliance with international flight safety regulations, particularly those governing working hours and mandatory rest periods for pilots.

The union said the limits are designed to protect both passengers and crew from the risks associated with fatigue and must be respected at all times.

"In this context, strict adherence to established Flight Duty Period (FDP) limitations and mandatory rest requirements is essential. These regulatory safeguards exist to mitigate fatigue and ensure that flight operations are conducted within internationally accepted safety parameters. Under no circumstances should operational pressures be allowed to compromise these limits," the statement added.

While reiterating their focus on safety, the pilots’ association also called for dialogue as the preferred path toward resolving labour disputes within the aviation sector.

"While we acknowledge the challenges currently facing the sector, we reiterate that labour matters are best resolved through constructive, good-faith dialogue. Meaningful engagement among all parties is essential to address outstanding issues and achieve mutually beneficial and sustainable solutions.

"Approaches that frustrate negotiations or entrench positions only lead to avoidable stalemates and further disruption to the industry and the travelling public," the statement concluded.